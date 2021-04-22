In Pictures: Bridges and blooms basking in spring sunshine

The UK is enjoying plenty of spring sunshine with temperatures in the mid to late teens in many parts.
After the coldest start to April since 2013, the sunny weather is set to stay for the rest of week, the Met Office said, but the outlook for the last week of the month is less clear, and it could bring unsettled weather.
