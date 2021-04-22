Thursday, April 22nd 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Bridges and blooms basking in spring sunshine

By Press Association
April 22 2021, 1.18pm
(Aaron Chown/PA)
(Aaron Chown/PA)

The UK is enjoying plenty of spring sunshine with temperatures in the mid to late teens in many parts.

After the coldest start to April since 2013, the sunny weather is set to stay for the rest of week, the Met Office said, but the outlook for the last week of the month is less clear, and it could bring unsettled weather.

Spring weather Apr 22nd 2021
Spring in Llangollen, North Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)
Spring weather Apr 22nd 2021
The early morning sun casts shadows at Pontcysyllte Aqueduct (Peter Byrne/PA)
Spring weather Apr 22nd 2021
Assistant ranger David Wodehouse at the National Trust’s Basildon Park near Goring-on-Thames in Berkshire (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Spring weather Apr 22nd 2021
Pickle the spaniel jumps through a blanket of bluebells at Basildon Park (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Long Walk in Windsor
The Long Walk in Windsor (Steve Parsons/PA)
Senedd election
The sun was shining as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer visited Wales (Peter Byrne/PA)
Tulip festival at Hampton Court Palace
Gardner James Randall tends to blooms at the first Hampton Court Tulip Festival (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tulip festival at Hampton Court Palace
Hampton Court Palace is preparing to reopen to the public with the easing of lockdown restrictions (Aaron Chown/PA)

