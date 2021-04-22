Adopters encouraged to consider taking on siblings

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More people are being encouraged to consider adopting siblings, as almost half of those waiting to be permanently placed with families in England fall into this category.

Adoption UK is calling for “dedicated and tailored support and training” for those who adopt siblings to become “routine”.

Of the 2,030 children waiting to be adopted in England, 44% are part of a sibling group, the charity said.

Sue Armstrong Brown, the organisation’s chief executive, acknowledged that adopting brothers and sisters together “is a complex decision and isn’t right for all children waiting to be adopted”.

But she added: “Many adopted children flourish alongside their siblings, benefiting from a strong sense of belonging and the preservation of birth family ties.”

On Friday, the charity launched its new #YouCanAdopt campaign, encouraging more people to come forward to adopt siblings.

Ms Armstrong Brown said: “Positive sibling relationships can provide a source of resilience for children facing adversity and give them continuity at a time of change and uncertainty. When this happens, the rewards can be immense for both children and parents.

“There will undoubtedly be challenges along the way for parents who adopt sibling groups and long-term, specialist support is vital if these families are to thrive.

“Dedicated and tailored support and training for adopters parenting birth siblings must become routine.

“Advocating for a fit for purpose modern adoption system is the day-to-day work of Adoption UK, and we won’t stop until every adoptive family and adopted person receives the service and support they deserve.”

More information is available at www.youcanadopt.co.uk/brothersandsisters.