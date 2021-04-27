Microsoft Teams back up and running after outage

Microsoft has said its Teams communication platform should be back up and running as normal after suffering an outage for more than two hours, spelling havoc for businesses working from home.
Reports from across the globe suggest not all of the firm’s 115 million users were affected, but those that were complained of issues joining meetings, calls dropping out and crashing, at a time when people are more dependent on technology to stay connected than ever before.
Microsoft confirmed the problems at 11.30am on Tuesday, tweeting: “We’re investigating an issue with Microsoft Teams impacting Europe and Asia.
“We’ve confirmed that this issue affects users globally.
“We’re reviewing monitoring telemetry and recent changes to isolate the source of the issue.”
By 1.18pm, the firm followed up saying that it was “seeing signs of recovery” and had “identified the root cause and performed mitigation actions”.
Just after 2pm, it tweeted that the service should be “performing as expected”.
The outage appears to have only hit Teams and not other Microsoft products such as mail.
It is the second time Microsoft Teams has gone down in the space of seven weeks, the last incident happening in March and causing chaos across a wider number of services within the Microsoft 365 suite.
