Scaled-back Trooping for Queen’s official birthday to be held at Windsor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A scaled-back Trooping the Colour is to take place at Windsor Castle for the second year running, The Guards regiments have tweeted.

The celebration of the Queen’s official birthday in June will see the Scots Guards parade in front of the monarch, with the event being broadcast live on BBC One, they said.

Buckingham Palace has yet to officially announce the details and the tweet was later deleted.

The Queen watching a ceremony in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle in Berkshire to mark her official birthday in June 2020 (PA)

The message from the official account of the five infantry regiments read: “In a smaller ceremony at Windsor Castle this year, the Scots Guards will Troop (their) Colours in front of Her Majesty The Queen. The event will be broadcast live on BBC One.”

The event was cancelled in its traditional form in March because of the pandemic.

Each year, thousands of well-wishers usually flock to central London to watch the monarch and royals as they travel to and from Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall and gather on the Buckingham Palace balcony for a flypast.

The mini Trooping is expected to take place in the grounds of Windsor on June 12 – two days after what would have been the Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday.

The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2019 (Victoria Jones/PA)

A smaller Trooping was also held in June 2020 because of the Covid-19 crisis.

The Queen watched a brief ceremonial tribute by soldiers from the Welsh Guards – executed with precision despite social distancing – in the grounds of Windsor, where she has stayed during lockdown.