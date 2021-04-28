What the papers say – April 28

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Continued debate and furore around refurbishments to Boris Johnson’s flat make the front pages of many Wednesday papers, while summer holidays and self-driving cars are also in the headlines.

The Guardian writes Mr Johnson is being urged to “come clean” on the funding of the Downing Street works, with the PM facing “growing disquiet” within his own party, according to the paper.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 28 April 2021: PM urged to come clean about cash for No 10 revamp pic.twitter.com/3LLclH4sTL — The Guardian (@guardian) April 27, 2021

The i leads on anger with the PM, who caused “untold hurt” with reported “callous comments” that he would let Covid “rip”.

Wednesday's front page: Anger at PM over 'let it rip' outburst on Covid#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/4ggJ7ZvAE7 pic.twitter.com/8uCLfmlbZ0 — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 27, 2021

The Independent carries three questions it says Mr Johnson will not answer, adding he could face sanctions if he took a loan to pay for the refurbishment.

And the Daily Mirror leads with accusations from Labour that Mr Johnson lied about who paid for the revamp.

To the pandemic, and The Times writes nearly 40 million people in the UK live in areas which are “recording “virtually no new cases of Covid”.

Wednesday’s TIMES: “40m people live in areas almost free from Covid” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lomSjeG8Z3 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 27, 2021

Metro says deaths from the disease have fallen 97% since the peak of the second wave in January.

The Sun leads with “joy for sunseekers” as Spain will welcome Britons back to its beaches in June.

On tomorrow's front page: Spain to welcome Brit holidaymakers back to its beaches in June, tourism chief confirms https://t.co/zOFgwwVFSw pic.twitter.com/OibPthQa06 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 27, 2021

While the Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson’s announcement of an “ambitious recovery plan” after Covid.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail writes self-driving cars will be legalised by the end of the year, with motorists able to check emails and watch TV.

The Financial Times leads on China, which is set to announce the first drop in its population since the late 1950s.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 28 April https://t.co/iGkaaouGrN pic.twitter.com/YXLe4K1SvN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 27, 2021

And a rise in the number of naturists leads the Daily Star.