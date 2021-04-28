10 best moments for William and Kate’s decade of marriage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 10 years of marriage has seen them embrace royal duties, travel around the globe and welcome three children.

Here are 10 photos charting their decade as husband and wife.

– 2011

William and Kate wore matching Stetson hats as they viewed the ticker-tape start of the Calgary Stampede parade in western Canada in July 2011.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in their Stetson hats at the Calgary Stampede parade (John Stillwell/PA)

The newlywed royal couple went on a 12-day visit to Canada and the United States – their first overseas tour as a married couple.

– 2012

A Diamond Jubilee trip to South-east Asia and the South Pacific took the Cambridges to Singapore, Malaysia, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

The Cambridges in Tuvalu at the end of a nine-day royal tour of the Far East and South Pacific (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

During their visit to the tiny nation of Tuvalu, they were carried shoulder high by more than 25 men in leaf skirts as they sat side by side on ornate chairs in a ‘carriage’ with a thatched roof of leaves.

– 2013

William and Kate welcomed the first of their three children, Prince George.

William and Kate leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in London, with their newborn son, Prince George (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The newborn future king was introduced to the world outside the Lindo Wing by his proud parents.

– 2014

The duke and duchess headed Down Under for a tour of Australia and New Zealand in 2014 – and eight-month-old George went with them.

The duke and duchess with Leuca the koala at Taronga Zoo in Sydney (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The couple met Leuca the koala during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, and also introduced their son to a bilby – a rabbit-like marsupial – who was named after the prince.

– 2015

Princess Charlotte arrived, and for her christening in Sandringham, William, Kate and toddler George walked to the church, while Charlotte was pushed in a vintage Millson pram which the Queen used for two of her own children.

Princess Charlotte’s christening day (Chris Jackson/PA)

It gave well-wishers their first glimpse of the family of four in public together.

– 2016

At the Taj Mahal in 1992, the Princess of Wales sat alone in front of the Indian monument to love. By the end of the year Diana and Charles had separated.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Taj Mahal during their tour to India and Bhutan (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Twenty-four years later, their son William and his wife Kate poignantly returned to the very same spot, making “new memories” during a tour of India and Bhutan.

– 2017

The duke and duchess were pictured laughing together as they tried their hand at making pretzels in Heidelberg, Germany.

The Cambridges having a cookery lesson at a traditional German market in the central square of Heidelberg (Chris Jackson/PA)

The tour to Germany and Poland was seen as a Brexit diplomacy tour, helping to maintain and strengthen the UK’s relations with Europe as it prepared to leave the EU.

– 2018

In December of 2018 – the year their youngest child Prince Louis was born – the Cambridges hosted a Christmas party for families and children of deployed RAF personnel serving in Cyprus.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at Kensington Palace for the special Christmas party (Yui Mok/PA)

The duchess told her guests: “As someone whose husband served, I know how hard it feels when a loved one leaves home to do the job they trained for.”

– 2019

William and Kate’s tour to Pakistan in 2019 was a triumph, with a visit to the Hindu Kush mountain range, playing cricket in Lahore and the duke wearing a traditional sherwani coat to a glamorous reception.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a settlement of the Kalash people in Chitral, Pakistan (Samir Hussein/PA)

They also wore colourful hats as they spent time in a traditional Kalash village.

– 2020

The year the coronavirus pandemic gripped the world saw William and Kate spend much of it in lockdown at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, switching royal visits for video calls.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play a grab a teddy game as the duchess picks up a blue toy and celebrates with thumbs up, only for it to slip from the claws (Ben Birchall/PA)

But in August, restrictions permitted a trip to Barry Island, South Wales, where they spoke to local business owners about the impact of Covid-19 on the tourism sector.

They followed in the footsteps of television comedy characters Gavin and Stacey, touring an arcade – the setting for “Nessa’s Slots” where Ruth Jones’s character Nessa worked for a period.