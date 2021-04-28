Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in England drops to seven-month low

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The number of patients in hospital in England with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level for seven months, figures show.

A total of 1,310 patients were in hospital at 8am on April 27, according to figures from NHS England.

This is the lowest since 1,299 on September 21, and is down 96% from a record 34,336 on January 18.

During the first wave of the virus, patient numbers peaked at 18,974 on April 12 2020.

(PA graphic)

Both south-east and south-west England are reporting numbers down 98% on their second-wave peak, while eastern England has seen its number drop by 97%.

Patient numbers in the Midlands have fallen 96%, with London, north-west England and the combined region of north-east England and Yorkshire all seeing drops of 95%.

Hospital admissions of patients with Covid-19 are also back to levels last seen in mid-September.

A total of 107 admissions were reported for April 25, NHS England said.

This is down 97% from the peak on January 12.

(PA graphic)

The fall in patients and admissions reflects the combined impact of the lockdown and vaccines in helping reduce the number of infections that need hospital treatment.

The latest data on vaccine effectiveness from Public Health England suggests that both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines reduce the risk of people over 70 getting symptomatic disease by around 60% after a single dose.

In those aged over 80, protection against hospital admission is around 80%, while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is 85% effective at stopping people in this age group dying from Covid-19.