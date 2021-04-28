‘Selfish’ revellers fined for hosting parties

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Groups of revellers have been fined after breaching Covid-19 regulations by holding house parties and a pub lock-in.

Avon and Somerset Police said people had been issued with fixed-penalty notices after incidents had taken place in Bristol and Taunton last week.

The current regulations in England do not allow anyone to meet indoors with anybody they do not live with, unless there is a legal exemption.

The force said on April 20 officers were called to The Waggon pub in Taunton amid reports of a lock-in.

Officers from outside the premises observed a small number of people inside the premises drinking and dancing.

Seven fixed-penalty notices were issued.

On April 23, officers responded to reports of a house party in Alexandra Park, Redland, Bristol.

Several people initially attempted to hide from police before eventually coming downstairs when an officer said they were going to search other rooms.

Six people, in their 20s, received £800 fixed-penalty notices for organising a house party of more than 15 people.

Earlier that same evening, officers attended a house party in St Pauls Road, in Bristol, where eight people were fined £200.

Inspector Ruth Gawler said: “The vast majority of people have played their part by adhering to the lockdown rules at the start of the year and we’re thankful they are continuing to comply with the restrictions and advice currently in place.

“However, there is a small minority of people who are selfishly choosing to break the rules that are designed to help save lives.

“Our approach to dealing with such incidents remains the same, we will engage with the public, explain the rules and encourage them to comply.

“But enforcement through fines remains an option, especially for those responsible for the blatant and deliberate breaches we’ve been called out to deal with in recent days.

“We fully understand everyone is delighted by the easing of restrictions, but we continue to urge people to be cautious and follow the rules to limit the spread of Covid-19, which has already claimed thousands of lives across the country.”

Avon and Somerset Police said 55,000 Covid-19 breaches have been reported to the force since the first lockdown in March 2020.

A total of 2,193 of fixed penalty notices have been issued during that time.