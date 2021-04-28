Rapper appears in court accused of city centre disorder and wounding charges

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Award-winning rapper Pa Salieu has appeared in court charged with wounding with intent, violent disorder and possession of a glass bottle as an offensive weapon.

Salieu, who was charged earlier this month following an inquiry into the 2018 murder of Fidel Glasgow during disorder near a Coventry nightclub, was released on unconditional bail to appear at Warwick Crown Court on May 27.

The 23-year-old, of Hillfields, Coventry, was not asked to enter a plea during a three-minute hearing before two magistrates.

Salieu, who appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court under his full name of Pa Salieu Gaye, is alleged to have wounded a 23-year-old man who was stabbed in the disorder and subsequently recovered.

Pa Salieu arriving at court in Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

The singer is also accused of two violent disorder offences relating to events in Junction Street, Hertford Place and Queen Victoria Road, Coventry, on September 1 2018.

A fourth charge alleges that Salieu was in possession of a glass bottle in Junction Street and Hertford Place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse on the same date.

Mr Glasgow, the 21-year-old grandson of Specials singer Neville Staple, died in hospital after being stabbed outside Coventry’s Club M during a mass brawl in the early hours of September 1 2018.

Salieu, wearing a suit and tie, arrived at court in a people carrier with blacked out windows and entered the court without making any comment.

He then had to re-emerge from the building after apparently being told that he had arrived too early under Covid-19 regulations.

Nine other defendants charged in connection with the disorder, from Coventry and Nuneaton, appeared in court on Wednesday and were all ordered to appear at Warwick Crown Court for a plea hearing on the same date as Salieu.

Posting on Instagram earlier this month, Salieu said his friend Mr Glasgow had been “taken from us well before his time”.

The artist, who was named winner of the BBC Music Sound of 2021 poll in January, said he was unable to comment on the detail surrounding the events of September 2018 due to the ongoing court process.

No-one has yet been charged with Mr Glasgow’s murder, despite a lengthy inquiry by West Midlands Police, including appeals for information about suspects recorded on CCTV at the scene.