Arlene Foster to quit as First Minister and DUP leader

By Press Association
April 28 2021, 4.17pm
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Arlene Foster answers questions on her leadership during a visit to the Hammer Youth Centre, in Belfast.
Arlene Foster will quit as leader of the DUP and First Minister of Northern Ireland in the face of mounting discontent among her party.

She said she will leave her DUP role on May 28 and resign as First Minister at the end of June.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Northern Ireland as their First Minister and to represent my home constituency of Fermanagh/South Tyrone,” she said.

Ms Foster had faced a revolt against her leadership over the handling of Brexit and a decision to abstain in a vote on gay conversion therapy.