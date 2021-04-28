Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 24, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 25-28) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 168 (53%) have seen a rise in rates, 135 (43%) have seen a fall and 12 are unchanged.

Selby continues to have the highest rate, with 99 new cases in the seven days to April 24 – the equivalent of 109.2 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 46.3 in the seven days to April 17.

Kirklees has the second highest rate, up from 58.9 to 71.9, with 316 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest, up from 55.7 to 66.7, with 115 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Selby (up from 46.3 to 109.2)

Hyndburn (27.1 to 60.5)

Dacorum (12.9 to 36.8)

Chiltern (3.1 to 25.0)

Cambridge (43.3 to 64.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 28 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 24; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 17; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 17.

Selby, 109.2, (99), 46.3, (42)

Kirklees, 71.9, (316), 58.9, (259)

North Lincolnshire, 66.7, (115), 55.7, (96)

Doncaster, 65.7, (205), 73.7, (230)

Cambridge, 64.1, (80), 43.3, (54)

Hyndburn, 60.5, (49), 27.1, (22)

Barnsley, 59.1, (146), 57.1, (141)

Luton, 57.7, (123), 73.7, (157)

Leicester, 56.2, (199), 68.6, (243)

Wakefield, 56.0, (195), 48.2, (168)

Bradford, 55.0, (297), 61.5, (332)

Slough, 53.5, (80), 60.9, (91)

Rotherham, 49.7, (132), 54.3, (144)

Rugby, 48.7, (53), 37.6, (41)

Bolton, 47.3, (136), 50.1, (144)

Craven, 45.5, (26), 29.8, (17)

Peterborough, 45.5, (92), 51.9, (105)

Sheffield, 44.5, (260), 48.7, (285)

Boston, 44.2, (31), 59.9, (42)

Mansfield, 43.9, (48), 46.7, (51)

Leeds, 43.9, (348), 44.6, (354)

Corby, 42.9, (31), 45.7, (33)

Stoke-on-Trent, 42.9, (110), 36.7, (94)

Manchester, 42.9, (237), 46.7, (258)

Bassetlaw, 42.6, (50), 41.7, (49)

Fenland, 42.2, (43), 56.9, (58)

Kettering, 40.3, (41), 33.4, (34)

Northampton, 39.6, (89), 46.3, (104)

Brent, 39.4, (130), 30.0, (99)

Oldham, 39.2, (93), 53.1, (126)

Hounslow, 37.9, (103), 34.6, (94)

Dacorum, 36.8, (57), 12.9, (20)

Trafford, 36.7, (87), 26.1, (62)

Salford, 35.9, (93), 30.9, (80)

Sandwell, 35.6, (117), 35.6, (117)

Hillingdon, 35.2, (108), 38.1, (117)

Ealing, 34.8, (119), 31.3, (107)

Blackburn with Darwen, 34.7, (52), 27.4, (41)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 33.1, (43), 43.1, (56)

Harrow, 33.0, (83), 31.1, (78)

Chorley, 33.0, (39), 33.8, (40)

Westminster, 32.9, (86), 29.8, (78)

Rochdale, 32.8, (73), 41.4, (92)

South Holland, 32.6, (31), 43.1, (41)

Wellingborough, 32.6, (26), 48.9, (39)

Blaby, 32.5, (33), 26.6, (27)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 32.4, (49), 26.4, (40)

Hartlepool, 32.0, (30), 52.3, (49)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 31.7, (48), 19.2, (29)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 31.1, (106), 38.1, (130)

Bolsover, 31.0, (25), 13.7, (11)

Harborough, 30.9, (29), 23.5, (22)

Wandsworth, 30.3, (100), 23.7, (78)

Preston, 30.0, (43), 32.1, (46)

South Bucks, 30.0, (21), 31.4, (22)

Ipswich, 29.9, (41), 29.2, (40)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 29.7, (90), 37.3, (113)

Southampton, 29.7, (75), 35.2, (89)

Hull, 29.6, (77), 60.1, (156)

Tower Hamlets, 29.6, (96), 25.6, (83)

Pendle, 29.3, (27), 17.4, (16)

Swindon, 29.3, (65), 23.9, (53)

Nottingham, 29.1, (97), 29.1, (97)

Darlington, 29.0, (31), 27.2, (29)

Gravesham, 29.0, (31), 9.4, (10)

Kensington and Chelsea, 28.8, (45), 35.9, (56)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 28.6, (53), 31.3, (58)

Newham, 28.3, (100), 35.4, (125)

Redbridge, 28.2, (86), 33.7, (103)

Barking and Dagenham, 27.7, (59), 24.4, (52)

Rutland, 27.6, (11), 12.5, (5)

Wycombe, 27.5, (48), 28.6, (50)

Tameside, 27.4, (62), 33.6, (76)

Stockton-on-Tees, 27.4, (54), 21.3, (42)

Reading, 27.2, (44), 22.3, (36)

Newark and Sherwood, 27.0, (33), 11.4, (14)

Waverley, 26.9, (34), 10.3, (13)

Aylesbury Vale, 26.6, (53), 23.6, (47)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 26.5, (30), 16.8, (19)

Herefordshire, 26.5, (51), 11.9, (23)

Birmingham, 25.9, (296), 23.4, (267)

Stockport, 25.9, (76), 24.2, (71)

South Cambridgeshire, 25.8, (41), 18.2, (29)

Three Rivers, 25.7, (24), 25.7, (24)

Bury, 25.7, (49), 27.8, (53)

North East Derbyshire, 25.6, (26), 31.5, (32)

Telford and Wrekin, 25.6, (46), 21.7, (39)

Middlesbrough, 25.5, (36), 31.2, (44)

Merton, 25.2, (52), 24.7, (51)

Great Yarmouth, 25.2, (25), 19.1, (19)

Calderdale, 25.1, (53), 29.8, (63)

Chiltern, 25.0, (24), 3.1, (3)

Scarborough, 24.8, (27), 21.1, (23)

Thanet, 24.7, (35), 12.0, (17)

East Suffolk, 24.5, (61), 18.8, (47)

Kingston upon Thames, 24.2, (43), 17.5, (31)

West Lindsey, 24.0, (23), 22.0, (21)

County Durham, 24.0, (127), 20.6, (109)

North Kesteven, 23.9, (28), 9.4, (11)

Watford, 23.8, (23), 37.3, (36)

Barnet, 23.7, (94), 28.0, (111)

Hart, 23.7, (23), 15.5, (15)

Bedford, 23.7, (41), 18.5, (32)

Sedgemoor, 23.5, (29), 17.9, (22)

Tamworth, 23.5, (18), 27.4, (21)

Wokingham, 23.4, (40), 18.7, (32)

Wolverhampton, 23.2, (61), 25.4, (67)

Coventry, 23.1, (86), 26.4, (98)

Wigan, 23.1, (76), 33.8, (111)

Walsall, 23.1, (66), 32.6, (93)

Oxford, 23.0, (35), 29.5, (45)

Derby, 22.9, (59), 18.3, (47)

Guildford, 22.8, (34), 26.8, (40)

Bristol, 22.7, (105), 22.4, (104)

Cherwell, 22.6, (34), 28.6, (43)

Camden, 22.6, (61), 15.6, (42)

Burnley, 22.5, (20), 30.4, (27)

Rossendale, 22.4, (16), 16.8, (12)

Runnymede, 22.4, (20), 12.3, (11)

West Suffolk, 22.3, (40), 15.1, (27)

North Tyneside, 22.1, (46), 17.8, (37)

North East Lincolnshire, 21.9, (35), 26.9, (43)

South Tyneside, 21.9, (33), 19.2, (29)

York, 21.4, (45), 15.7, (33)

East Northamptonshire, 21.2, (20), 20.1, (19)

Lincoln, 21.1, (21), 17.1, (17)

Epsom and Ewell, 21.1, (17), 19.8, (16)

South Gloucestershire, 21.0, (60), 14.7, (42)

Gloucester, 20.9, (27), 12.4, (16)

Wyre Forest, 20.7, (21), 11.8, (12)

Mid Devon, 20.7, (17), 12.1, (10)

Hackney and City of London, 20.6, (60), 18.2, (53)

Lancaster, 20.5, (30), 16.4, (24)

Elmbridge, 20.5, (28), 11.7, (16)

Tandridge, 20.4, (18), 5.7, (5)

Enfield, 20.4, (68), 17.7, (59)

Tunbridge Wells, 20.2, (24), 18.5, (22)

Southwark, 20.1, (64), 15.7, (50)

Milton Keynes, 20.0, (54), 28.6, (77)

Redditch, 19.9, (17), 11.7, (10)

Vale of White Horse, 19.9, (27), 22.1, (30)

Test Valley, 19.8, (25), 19.0, (24)

East Lindsey, 19.8, (28), 18.3, (26)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 13.8, (12)

Croydon, 19.4, (75), 10.9, (42)

Sutton, 19.4, (40), 15.0, (31)

Derbyshire Dales, 19.4, (14), 8.3, (6)

Stevenage, 19.4, (17), 30.7, (27)

Oadby and Wigston, 19.3, (11), 19.3, (11)

Mid Suffolk, 19.3, (20), 20.2, (21)

East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 18.4, (22)

North Somerset, 19.1, (41), 18.1, (39)

South Ribble, 19.0, (21), 19.9, (22)

Stafford, 18.9, (26), 8.0, (11)

East Cambridgeshire, 18.9, (17), 14.5, (13)

Lambeth, 18.7, (61), 17.8, (58)

Dudley, 18.7, (60), 27.4, (88)

South Derbyshire, 18.6, (20), 14.9, (16)

Brighton and Hove, 18.6, (54), 11.0, (32)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 18.5, (24), 30.9, (40)

Solihull, 18.5, (40), 16.2, (35)

Ashford, 18.5, (24), 13.1, (17)

Tendring, 18.4, (27), 17.7, (26)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 18.3, (18), 22.3, (22)

Havant, 18.2, (23), 19.0, (24)

Brentwood, 18.2, (14), 14.3, (11)

Mendip, 18.2, (21), 13.0, (15)

Warrington, 18.1, (38), 23.3, (49)

Spelthorne, 18.0, (18), 12.0, (12)

Woking, 17.9, (18), 26.8, (27)

Gateshead, 17.8, (36), 16.3, (33)

Gedling, 17.8, (21), 13.6, (16)

Cotswold, 17.8, (16), 4.5, (4)

Havering, 17.7, (46), 15.0, (39)

Waltham Forest, 17.7, (49), 18.4, (51)

Gosport, 17.7, (15), 8.3, (7)

West Berkshire, 17.7, (28), 8.8, (14)

Sunderland, 17.6, (49), 16.2, (45)

Canterbury, 17.5, (29), 24.2, (40)

North West Leicestershire, 17.4, (18), 28.0, (29)

Sefton, 17.4, (48), 18.8, (52)

Bexley, 17.3, (43), 16.1, (40)

North Hertfordshire, 17.2, (23), 14.2, (19)

Thurrock, 17.2, (30), 8.0, (14)

Richmond upon Thames, 17.2, (34), 21.2, (42)

Plymouth, 17.2, (45), 7.2, (19)

Basingstoke and Deane, 17.0, (30), 11.3, (20)

Dartford, 16.9, (19), 14.2, (16)

Worcester, 16.8, (17), 23.7, (24)

Shropshire, 16.7, (54), 11.1, (36)

Charnwood, 16.7, (31), 36.6, (68)

Greenwich, 16.7, (48), 17.7, (51)

Malvern Hills, 16.5, (13), 6.4, (5)

Medway, 16.5, (46), 10.8, (30)

Chichester, 16.5, (20), 14.9, (18)

North Devon, 16.5, (16), 5.1, (5)

Ashfield, 16.4, (21), 16.4, (21)

Cheshire East, 16.4, (63), 17.4, (67)

East Hampshire, 16.4, (20), 9.8, (12)

Huntingdonshire, 16.3, (29), 21.9, (39)

Lichfield, 16.2, (17), 11.5, (12)

Hertsmere, 16.2, (17), 19.1, (20)

Copeland, 16.1, (11), 11.7, (8)

St Helens, 16.1, (29), 13.3, (24)

Mole Valley, 16.0, (14), 10.3, (9)

Lewisham, 16.0, (49), 11.4, (35)

Haringey, 16.0, (43), 16.4, (44)

Central Bedfordshire, 15.9, (46), 19.1, (55)

Tonbridge and Malling, 15.9, (21), 10.6, (14)

Melton, 15.6, (8), 33.2, (17)

Erewash, 15.6, (18), 13.9, (16)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 9.3, (6)

South Kesteven, 15.4, (22), 33.0, (47)

Redcar and Cleveland, 15.3, (21), 21.1, (29)

Horsham, 15.3, (22), 13.9, (20)

Dover, 15.2, (18), 5.1, (6)

Wirral, 15.1, (49), 10.2, (33)

South Norfolk, 14.9, (21), 9.9, (14)

Richmondshire, 14.9, (8), 20.5, (11)

West Lancashire, 14.9, (17), 14.0, (16)

Wealden, 14.9, (24), 9.9, (16)

Welwyn Hatfield, 14.6, (18), 19.5, (24)

Fareham, 14.6, (17), 7.7, (9)

Warwick, 14.6, (21), 7.0, (10)

Wiltshire, 14.6, (73), 14.8, (74)

Northumberland, 14.6, (47), 17.7, (57)

Broadland, 14.5, (19), 13.0, (17)

Lewes, 14.5, (15), 9.7, (10)

Epping Forest, 14.4, (19), 11.4, (15)

Portsmouth, 14.4, (31), 15.4, (33)

Rushcliffe, 14.3, (17), 11.7, (14)

Uttlesford, 14.2, (13), 9.9, (9)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 14.2, (56), 13.4, (53)

Mid Sussex, 13.9, (21), 16.6, (25)

Cannock Chase, 13.9, (14), 9.9, (10)

Bracknell Forest, 13.9, (17), 21.2, (26)

Arun, 13.7, (22), 17.4, (28)

Tewkesbury, 13.7, (13), 5.3, (5)

Somerset West and Taunton, 13.5, (21), 9.0, (14)

Norwich, 13.5, (19), 7.1, (10)

Cheshire West and Chester, 13.4, (46), 10.8, (37)

South Staffordshire, 13.3, (15), 12.5, (14)

New Forest, 13.3, (24), 16.7, (30)

Amber Valley, 13.3, (17), 5.5, (7)

Eden, 13.1, (7), 11.3, (6)

Blackpool, 12.9, (18), 15.8, (22)

Chelmsford, 12.9, (23), 15.7, (28)

Breckland, 12.9, (18), 14.3, (20)

Maidstone, 12.8, (22), 14.0, (24)

Daventry, 12.8, (11), 45.4, (39)

Isle of Wight, 12.7, (18), 7.8, (11)

South Oxfordshire, 12.7, (18), 12.7, (18)

West Oxfordshire, 12.7, (14), 18.1, (20)

South Hams, 12.6, (11), 2.3, (2)

Knowsley, 12.6, (19), 20.5, (31)

Southend-on-Sea, 12.6, (23), 12.6, (23)

Crawley, 12.5, (14), 23.1, (26)

Harrogate, 12.4, (20), 24.2, (39)

Sevenoaks, 12.4, (15), 14.1, (17)

North Norfolk, 12.4, (13), 16.2, (17)

South Lakeland, 12.4, (13), 28.5, (30)

East Devon, 12.3, (18), 4.1, (6)

Basildon, 12.3, (23), 12.8, (24)

Broxtowe, 12.3, (14), 11.4, (13)

North Warwickshire, 12.3, (8), 29.1, (19)

Castle Point, 12.2, (11), 13.3, (12)

Dorset, 12.2, (46), 12.2, (46)

Bromley, 12.0, (40), 7.2, (24)

Bromsgrove, 12.0, (12), 8.0, (8)

Hambleton, 12.0, (11), 6.6, (6)

Bath and North East Somerset, 11.9, (23), 8.8, (17)

Liverpool, 11.8, (59), 18.3, (91)

South Northamptonshire, 11.6, (11), 23.3, (22)

Rushmoor, 11.6, (11), 11.6, (11)

Halton, 11.6, (15), 14.7, (19)

Islington, 11.5, (28), 15.7, (38)

Ribble Valley, 11.5, (7), 8.2, (5)

Rochford, 11.4, (10), 9.2, (8)

Chesterfield, 11.4, (12), 24.8, (26)

Exeter, 11.4, (15), 10.7, (14)

East Hertfordshire, 11.4, (17), 18.7, (28)

Swale, 11.3, (17), 13.3, (20)

Colchester, 11.3, (22), 12.8, (25)

Eastleigh, 11.2, (15), 26.2, (35)

Stroud, 10.8, (13), 12.5, (15)

High Peak, 10.8, (10), 29.1, (27)

St Albans, 10.8, (16), 14.1, (21)

Stratford-on-Avon, 10.8, (14), 13.8, (18)

South Somerset, 10.7, (18), 13.1, (22)

Braintree, 10.5, (16), 7.9, (12)

Winchester, 10.4, (13), 13.6, (17)

Rother, 10.4, (10), 3.1, (3)

Cheltenham, 10.3, (12), 12.9, (15)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 10.1, (58), 11.7, (67)

Reigate and Banstead, 10.1, (15), 11.4, (17)

Surrey Heath, 10.1, (9), 10.1, (9)

Wychavon, 10.0, (13), 9.3, (12)

Worthing, 9.9, (11), 11.8, (13)

Wyre, 9.8, (11), 13.4, (15)

Babergh, 9.8, (9), 14.1, (13)

Ryedale, 9.0, (5), 19.9, (11)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 9.0, (5)

Barrow-in-Furness, 8.9, (6), 16.4, (11)

Allerdale, 8.2, (8), 12.3, (12)

Forest of Dean, 8.1, (7), 3.5, (3)

Fylde, 7.4, (6), 13.6, (11)

Torridge, 7.3, (5), 10.3, (7)

Folkestone and Hythe, 7.1, (8), 5.3, (6)

Eastbourne, 6.7, (7), 12.5, (13)

Teignbridge, 6.7, (9), 15.7, (21)

Torbay, 6.6, (9), 6.6, (9)

Hastings, 6.5, (6), 9.7, (9)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 7.4, (8)

Broxbourne, 4.1, (4), 11.3, (11)

Maldon, 0.0, (0), 6.2, (4)