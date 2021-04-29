What the papers say – April 29

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson being “painted into a corner” over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat is among the stories making headlines on Thursday.

That headline features on the front of the Daily Mail, with the paper reporting that Mr Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds may have to hand over emails and phone messages to an inquiry over the “lavish refurbishment”.

The Guardian writes about the PM’s “fury” as the Electoral Commission launched an investigation which, the paper says, could “imperil Boris Johnson’s premiership”.

Guardian front page, Thursday 29 April 2021: PM’s fury as watchdog launches inquiry into ‘cash for curtains’ pic.twitter.com/ypSKbD6Yju — Guardian news (@guardiannews) April 28, 2021

Downing Street are reportedly concerned about a paper trail left relating to a Tory donor funding the refurbishment, according to The Times.

TIMES: Downing St concern at ‘paper trail’ to PM’s flat #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qADcLxw1E9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 28, 2021

The formal probes into the facelift lead the Financial Times, reporting on the Electoral Commission probe and another by Sir Christopher Geidt.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 29 April https://t.co/3trjgAbfmT pic.twitter.com/r6XRRAZXjQ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 28, 2021

The second of these investigations, by the former Private Secretary to the Queen, leads The Independent and Daily Mirror with the second saying the PM has the “power to clear himself”.

Metro carries the headline “Interior resign” as Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told the PM his job was on the line, the i leads on Mr Johnson giving evidence to the electoral watchdog while the Daily Star is offering “proper fancy wallpaper” to its readers.

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 INTERIOR RESIGN 🛑 PM must quit if he's lied, storms Starmer🛑 Fury at flat refurb & pile of bodies barb#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/zWwnGkyT0S — Metro (@MetroUK) April 28, 2021

Away from the flat saga, and The Daily Telegraph leads on England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam saying meetings between two fully vaccinated people were “incredibly safe”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Incredibly safe for two vaccinated people to meet freely’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/tkqo9ciyRN — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 28, 2021

And the Daily Express writes 60 million extra booster vaccines have been secured to fight a third wave of Covid-19.