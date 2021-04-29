Hannah Gadsby reveals she married partner Jenney Shamash in January

Comedian Hannah Gadsby has revealed she got married to partner Jenney Shamash earlier this year and thanked people who voted for marriage equality.

The Australian stand-up, 43, shot to fame in 2018 with her Netflix special Nanette in which she discussed sexual trauma, and for which she won an Emmy award and a Peabody Award.

She followed it up with her 2019 special Douglas in which she spoke about her autism diagnosis and how it affects her life.

Sharing a photo of herself and Shamash eating ice cream, she wrote on Instagram: “I would like to introduce all y’all to Jenney Shamash. She is a producer extraordinaire.

“She is very funny and is really talented at reciting facts. It is a joy to behold.

“We got married in January and we are very chuffed about it.

“For the record: this is me gushing. I am full of very positive feelings. This is a nice story.

“My heartfelt thanks to everybody who voted for marriage equality.”

Australia introduced laws to recognise same-sex marriage in 2017.

In the photo, Gadsby can be seen wearing a blue cap, jumper and bag, and she has previously spoken about how she only wears that one colour because of her autism.

Writing in Vanity Fair earlier this month, she referred to clothes as her “comfort cocoon” and wrote: “I only wear blue clothes because they have a calming effect on me and I am very easily overwhelmed in public spaces. It’s a solution and I like it.

“It has been an unfortunate fact my entire life that the way I look makes many people angry and compels even more people to openly mock and deride my appearance.

“When I was a young woman this wounded me greatly and I assumed the pain I felt would be a permanent fixture of my life. But with age and other unfolding maturations I am now able to comfortably live in the chosen comfort cocoon I call my clothes.”