Matt Hancock thanks deputy chief medic JVT for giving him first coronavirus jab

Matt Hancock has described it as a “privilege” to get his first coronavirus vaccine in London’s Science Museum and thanked England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam for administering the jab.

The Health Secretary tweeted a picture of the moment he was given his first dose, describing the process as quick and painless.

Mr Hancock said he was “very excited” when he was called for the jab and encouraged everyone invited for a Covid-19 vaccine to take up the offer.

Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all. Massive thanks to JVT & the @sciencemuseum team. When you get the call, get the jab! pic.twitter.com/dPhUwkGEYB — Matt Hancock (@MattHancock) April 29, 2021

Alongside a picture of himself getting the injection from a masked Prof Van-Tam, he wrote: “Brilliant! Got the jab. In & out in 8 minutes. Didn’t hurt at all. Massive thanks to JVT & the @sciencemuseum team. When you get the call, get the jab!”

In a further statement he said it had been “a privilege to get my first jab within the historic walls of the Science Museum in London, where the team are documenting the national pandemic response and preserving items like the first Covid-19 vaccine vial to be used anywhere in the world”.

He paid tribute to learning from science, saying it had been “central this last year more than ever” and that it therefore “felt fitting to be at the museum”.

He added: “Over 47 million doses have now been administered across the country thanks not only to hundreds of hospitals, GP clinics and pharmacies, but to incredible sites like this that have volunteered their unused spaces.

“The rollout continues at pace and we are on track to reach our target of offering all adults a first dose of the vaccine by the end of July.

“I was very excited when my call came, and I’d urge everyone to take up the offer when it comes, and become part of history in the UK’s biggest ever vaccination programme.”