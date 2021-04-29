Curtsey for the Queen during steady stream of official duties at Windsor

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Queen has held two virtual audiences from Windsor Castle as part of a steady stream of official duties as head of state.

She received the Slovenian ambassador Simona Leskovar, who was photographed curtseying to the monarch by video link from Buckingham Palace.

The smiling Queen could be seen on a computer screen, dressed in a dark pink floral dress.

She also spoke with the ambassador from the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Sidya Ould Elhadj, during the video calls on Thursday.

Mauritania’s ambassador Sidya Ould Elhadj at Buckingham Palace with the Queen at Windsor via video link (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The ambassadors presented the Letters of Recall of their predecessors and their own Letters of Credence, as is customary.

On Wednesday, the head of state held a Privy Council meeting, her weekly telephone audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and video calls with two newly appointed bishops.

The monarch, 95, is adjusting to life without the Duke of Edinburgh, her beloved consort of 73 years.

Her regular audience with Mr Johnson came on the day the PM maintained his innocence over the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat after the Electoral Commission launched a formal investigation.

The Queen sits alone at Philip’s funeral (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The monarch, who was not pictured on Wednesday’s official duties, also received the oath of allegiance via video link from the Bishop of Chester, the Right Reverend Mark Tanner, and the Bishop of Chelmsford, the Right Reverend Dr Gulnar Francis-Dehqani, who paid homage on their appointments.

On Tuesday, she was photographed for the first time since Philip’s death carrying out an official public engagement, during virtual audiences with new ambassadors.

The nation’s longest reigning monarch, who is set to reach her platinum jubilee next year, is known for her dedication to duty, even while mourning the loss of loved ones.

The act of newly appointed bishops paying “homage” to the sovereign dates back to Elizabeth I’s reign.

The Queen appears on a screen by video link in audiences from Windsor Castle on Tuesday (Yui Mok/PA)

Later on Wednesday, the Queen also held a Privy Council meeting by video link, with ministers including Lord President of the Council Jacob Rees-Mogg, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.

The Queen is head of the Privy Council and the body advises her as she carries out duties as head of state.

She usually holds a weekly audience with the PM, carried out on the phone during the coronavirus pandemic, and did so last week on April 22.