Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 26, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (April 27-30) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 140 (44%) have seen a rise in rates, 160 (51%) have seen a fall and 15 are unchanged.

Selby in North Yorkshire continues to have the highest rate, with 104 new cases in the seven days to April 26 – the equivalent of 114.8 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 53.0 in the seven days to April 19.

Hyndburn has the second highest rate, up from 28.4 to 82.7, with 67 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest, up from 52.8 to 81.8, with 141 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Selby (up from 53.0 to 114.8)

Hyndburn (28.4 to 82.7)

North Lincolnshire (52.8 to 81.8)

Chiltern (11.5 to 28.1)

Herefordshire (16.1 to 32.2)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on April 30 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 26; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 26; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 19; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 19.

Selby, 114.8, (104), 53.0, (48)

Hyndburn, 82.7, (67), 28.4, (23)

North Lincolnshire, 81.8, (141), 52.8, (91)

Kirklees, 68.0, (299), 60.0, (264)

Doncaster, 65.4, (204), 68.9, (215)

Wakefield, 60.6, (211), 45.1, (157)

Luton, 56.8, (121), 57.7, (123)

Barnsley, 55.1, (136), 58.3, (144)

Leicester, 54.2, (192), 60.1, (213)

Bradford, 53.9, (291), 53.7, (290)

Cambridge, 52.9, (66), 50.5, (63)

Bolton, 49.7, (143), 51.5, (148)

Slough, 47.5, (71), 64.9, (97)

Peterborough, 47.5, (96), 45.0, (91)

Preston, 46.1, (66), 30.7, (44)

Corby, 45.7, (33), 47.1, (34)

Rugby, 44.1, (48), 39.5, (43)

Wellingborough, 42.7, (34), 46.4, (37)

Rotherham, 42.6, (113), 50.5, (134)

Leeds, 42.5, (337), 46.7, (370)

Blackburn with Darwen, 42.1, (63), 26.1, (39)

Bassetlaw, 41.7, (49), 39.2, (46)

Boston, 41.3, (29), 58.4, (41)

Sheffield, 41.0, (240), 48.2, (282)

Trafford, 40.9, (97), 28.6, (68)

Fenland, 40.3, (41), 55.0, (56)

Harrow, 40.2, (101), 27.9, (70)

Stoke-on-Trent, 40.2, (103), 38.2, (98)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 40.0, (52), 30.8, (40)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 39.6, (60), 25.1, (38)

Salford, 39.4, (102), 28.6, (74)

Mansfield, 39.3, (43), 43.9, (48)

Kettering, 39.3, (40), 34.4, (35)

Manchester, 36.9, (204), 47.0, (260)

Craven, 36.8, (21), 38.5, (22)

Oldham, 35.8, (85), 48.9, (116)

Ealing, 35.7, (122), 28.1, (96)

Hounslow, 34.6, (94), 41.6, (113)

Brent, 34.3, (113), 37.3, (123)

Tameside, 33.6, (76), 32.7, (74)

Hartlepool, 33.1, (31), 49.1, (46)

Chorley, 33.0, (39), 32.1, (38)

South Holland, 32.6, (31), 41.0, (39)

Pendle, 32.6, (30), 18.5, (17)

Westminster, 32.5, (85), 32.1, (84)

Herefordshire, County of, 32.2, (62), 16.1, (31)

Rochdale, 31.9, (71), 35.1, (78)

Bedford, 31.7, (55), 17.9, (31)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 31.4, (107), 36.1, (123)

Swindon, 31.1, (69), 30.2, (67)

Hillingdon, 31.0, (95), 39.4, (121)

Waverley, 30.9, (39), 19.0, (24)

Northampton, 30.7, (69), 47.6, (107)

County Durham, 30.6, (162), 17.9, (95)

Sandwell, 29.8, (98), 40.2, (132)

Dacorum, 29.7, (46), 22.0, (34)

Gravesham, 29.0, (31), 14.0, (15)

Kensington and Chelsea, 28.8, (45), 36.5, (57)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 28.7, (87), 38.6, (117)

North East Derbyshire, 28.6, (29), 32.5, (33)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 28.4, (43), 23.8, (36)

Tower Hamlets, 28.3, (92), 26.5, (86)

Newham, 28.3, (100), 33.7, (119)

Nottingham, 28.2, (94), 26.7, (89)

Wandsworth, 28.2, (93), 27.0, (89)

Chiltern, 28.1, (27), 11.5, (11)

East Suffolk, 28.1, (70), 18.8, (47)

Kingston upon Hull, City of, 27.7, (72), 46.2, (120)

Blaby, 27.6, (28), 27.6, (28)

Oxford, 27.5, (42), 26.2, (40)

Southampton, 27.3, (69), 33.3, (84)

Epsom and Ewell, 27.3, (22), 18.6, (15)

Redbridge, 27.2, (83), 30.5, (93)

Wokingham, 26.9, (46), 18.7, (32)

Calderdale, 26.5, (56), 29.8, (63)

Ipswich, 26.3, (36), 29.9, (41)

North Kesteven, 25.7, (30), 11.1, (13)

York, 25.6, (54), 18.0, (38)

Telford and Wrekin, 25.6, (46), 25.6, (46)

Test Valley, 25.4, (32), 20.6, (26)

West Suffolk, 25.1, (45), 17.3, (31)

Three Rivers, 24.6, (23), 30.0, (28)

Wycombe, 24.6, (43), 29.8, (52)

Oadby and Wigston, 24.6, (14), 21.0, (12)

East Northamptonshire, 24.3, (23), 15.9, (15)

Stockton-on-Tees, 24.3, (48), 22.3, (44)

Lincoln, 24.2, (24), 15.1, (15)

Wolverhampton, 23.9, (63), 25.4, (67)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 23.8, (44), 32.4, (60)

Burnley, 23.6, (21), 33.7, (30)

Aylesbury Vale, 23.6, (47), 24.1, (48)

Bury, 23.6, (45), 29.3, (56)

Coventry, 23.4, (87), 26.4, (98)

Darlington, 23.4, (25), 30.0, (32)

Middlesbrough, 23.4, (33), 27.0, (38)

Milton Keynes, 23.4, (63), 20.8, (56)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 23.4, (23), 26.4, (26)

Stockport, 23.2, (68), 25.6, (75)

West Lindsey, 23.0, (22), 26.1, (25)

Scarborough, 23.0, (25), 23.9, (26)

Warrington, 22.9, (48), 22.9, (48)

South Bucks, 22.8, (16), 27.1, (19)

Stevenage, 22.8, (20), 21.6, (19)

Lancaster, 22.6, (33), 16.4, (24)

Thanet, 22.5, (32), 16.9, (24)

South Tyneside, 22.5, (34), 20.5, (31)

Walsall, 22.4, (64), 32.2, (92)

Harborough, 22.4, (21), 26.7, (25)

Richmondshire, 22.3, (12), 11.2, (6)

Wigan, 22.2, (73), 28.6, (94)

Tamworth, 22.2, (17), 24.8, (19)

Birmingham, 22.2, (253), 26.5, (303)

Barking and Dagenham, 22.1, (47), 30.1, (64)

Vale of White Horse, 22.1, (30), 20.6, (28)

North Norfolk, 21.9, (23), 17.2, (18)

Elmbridge, 21.9, (30), 17.5, (24)

Mid Devon, 21.9, (18), 13.4, (11)

Watford, 21.7, (21), 28.0, (27)

Richmond upon Thames, 21.7, (43), 18.2, (36)

East Staffordshire, 21.7, (26), 19.2, (23)

Kingston upon Thames, 21.4, (38), 19.2, (34)

South Cambridgeshire, 21.4, (34), 21.4, (34)

Merton, 21.3, (44), 26.6, (55)

Runnymede, 21.2, (19), 16.8, (15)

Newark and Sherwood, 21.2, (26), 23.7, (29)

Reading, 21.0, (34), 31.5, (51)

Rossendale, 21.0, (15), 22.4, (16)

Sefton, 21.0, (58), 20.6, (57)

Halton, 20.9, (27), 11.6, (15)

Sutton, 20.8, (43), 17.4, (36)

Hart, 20.6, (20), 17.5, (17)

Central Bedfordshire, 20.4, (59), 17.0, (49)

Bristol, City of, 20.3, (94), 23.5, (109)

North West Leicestershire, 20.3, (21), 22.2, (23)

North Tyneside, 20.2, (42), 19.7, (41)

Great Yarmouth, 20.1, (20), 18.1, (18)

Rutland, 20.0, (8), 15.0, (6)

Barnet, 20.0, (79), 27.3, (108)

Chichester, 19.8, (24), 14.9, (18)

Fareham, 19.8, (23), 8.6, (10)

Daventry, 19.8, (17), 36.1, (31)

Huntingdonshire, 19.7, (35), 19.1, (34)

Camden, 19.6, (53), 16.3, (44)

Hackney and City of London, 19.6, (57), 17.2, (50)

South Derbyshire, 19.6, (21), 18.6, (20)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 11.5, (10)

North East Lincolnshire, 19.4, (31), 18.2, (29)

East Lindsey, 19.1, (27), 15.5, (22)

East Cambridgeshire, 18.9, (17), 13.4, (12)

Guildford, 18.8, (28), 28.9, (43)

Wyre Forest, 18.8, (19), 10.9, (11)

Greenwich, 18.8, (54), 16.7, (48)

Shropshire, 18.6, (60), 14.5, (47)

Tunbridge Wells, 18.5, (22), 21.1, (25)

Ashford, 18.5, (24), 13.1, (17)

Mid Suffolk, 18.3, (19), 18.3, (19)

Derby, 18.3, (47), 24.5, (63)

Brighton and Hove, 18.2, (53), 15.8, (46)

Ryedale, 18.1, (10), 12.6, (7)

South Ribble, 18.1, (20), 17.1, (19)

Dudley, 18.0, (58), 25.2, (81)

South Gloucestershire, 17.9, (51), 17.5, (50)

Southwark, 17.9, (57), 18.5, (59)

South Norfolk, 17.7, (25), 10.6, (15)

Wiltshire, 17.6, (88), 14.6, (73)

West Lancashire, 17.5, (20), 11.4, (13)

Cheshire East, 17.4, (67), 18.5, (71)

Arun, 17.4, (28), 14.3, (23)

Horsham, 17.4, (25), 16.0, (23)

Bolsover, 17.4, (14), 22.3, (18)

Mendip, 17.3, (20), 9.5, (11)

North Hertfordshire, 17.2, (23), 18.7, (25)

Adur, 17.1, (11), 12.4, (8)

Northumberland, 17.1, (55), 16.7, (54)

Sedgemoor, 17.0, (21), 24.4, (30)

Tandridge, 17.0, (15), 10.2, (9)

Canterbury, 16.9, (28), 17.5, (29)

Dartford, 16.9, (19), 16.0, (18)

Worcester, 16.8, (17), 20.7, (21)

Wealden, 16.7, (27), 9.9, (16)

Tonbridge and Malling, 16.6, (22), 10.6, (14)

Waltham Forest, 16.6, (46), 18.4, (51)

Derbyshire Dales, 16.6, (12), 11.1, (8)

Sunderland, 16.6, (46), 16.9, (47)

North Devon, 16.5, (16), 9.3, (9)

Redditch, 16.4, (14), 15.2, (13)

Bracknell Forest, 16.3, (20), 22.0, (27)

Croydon, 16.3, (63), 15.5, (60)

Welwyn Hatfield, 16.3, (20), 17.1, (21)

South Lakeland, 16.2, (17), 22.8, (24)

South Kesteven, 16.1, (23), 28.8, (41)

Charnwood, 16.1, (30), 29.6, (55)

South Hams, 16.1, (14), 8.0, (7)

Thurrock, 16.1, (28), 12.0, (21)

Redcar and Cleveland, 16.0, (22), 16.8, (23)

Stafford, 16.0, (22), 9.5, (13)

Spelthorne, 16.0, (16), 15.0, (15)

Plymouth, 16.0, (42), 11.1, (29)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 15.9, (18), 24.7, (28)

Cannock Chase, 15.9, (16), 11.9, (12)

Basingstoke and Deane, 15.9, (28), 16.4, (29)

Gateshead, 15.8, (32), 15.8, (32)

Havering, 15.8, (41), 15.0, (39)

East Hampshire, 15.5, (19), 12.3, (15)

North Somerset, 15.3, (33), 23.7, (51)

Broadland, 15.3, (20), 13.0, (17)

Dover, 15.2, (18), 8.5, (10)

Tendring, 15.0, (22), 23.2, (34)

New Forest, 15.0, (27), 16.7, (30)

St. Helens, 15.0, (27), 13.8, (25)

Norwich, 14.9, (21), 9.2, (13)

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, 14.9, (59), 14.9, (59)

Harrogate, 14.9, (24), 20.5, (33)

Bexley, 14.9, (37), 17.3, (43)

Haringey, 14.9, (40), 17.1, (46)

South Northamptonshire, 14.8, (14), 19.0, (18)

Lewisham, 14.7, (45), 15.0, (46)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 14.7, (19), 34.8, (45)

Cherwell, 14.6, (22), 35.2, (53)

Cotswold, 14.5, (13), 12.2, (11)

Winchester, 14.4, (18), 10.4, (13)

Enfield, 14.4, (48), 22.2, (74)

Blackpool, 14.3, (20), 14.3, (20)

Rushcliffe, 14.3, (17), 13.4, (16)

Havant, 14.3, (18), 19.0, (24)

Crawley, 14.2, (16), 24.0, (27)

South Staffordshire, 14.2, (16), 14.2, (16)

Hambleton, 14.2, (13), 6.6, (6)

Malvern Hills, 14.0, (11), 10.2, (8)

Bath and North East Somerset, 14.0, (27), 10.3, (20)

Knowsley, 13.9, (21), 19.9, (30)

West Berkshire, 13.9, (22), 15.8, (25)

Liverpool, 13.9, (69), 15.9, (79)

Exeter, 13.7, (18), 13.7, (18)

Eastleigh, 13.5, (18), 23.2, (31)

Solihull, 13.4, (29), 21.7, (47)

Basildon, 13.4, (25), 10.7, (20)

Castle Point, 13.3, (12), 14.4, (13)

Islington, 13.2, (32), 13.2, (32)

Gloucester, 13.2, (17), 19.4, (25)

Ribble Valley, 13.1, (8), 9.9, (6)

Gosport, 13.0, (11), 16.5, (14)

High Peak, 12.9, (12), 25.9, (24)

Woking, 12.9, (13), 26.8, (27)

Chelmsford, 12.9, (23), 13.5, (24)

East Hertfordshire, 12.7, (19), 17.4, (26)

Bromley, 12.6, (42), 10.8, (36)

Tewkesbury, 12.6, (12), 8.4, (8)

Mid Sussex, 12.6, (19), 17.2, (26)

Lambeth, 12.6, (41), 22.7, (74)

West Devon, 12.5, (7), 9.0, (5)

Ashfield, 12.5, (16), 14.1, (18)

Stroud, 12.5, (15), 12.5, (15)

Sevenoaks, 12.4, (15), 14.9, (18)

Lichfield, 12.4, (13), 17.2, (18)

Hertsmere, 12.4, (13), 17.2, (18)

Wirral, 12.3, (40), 11.1, (36)

Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 10.8, (14)

Uttlesford, 12.1, (11), 13.1, (12)

Swale, 12.0, (18), 11.3, (17)

Brentwood, 11.7, (9), 16.9, (13)

Maidstone, 11.6, (20), 15.1, (26)

East Devon, 11.6, (17), 8.2, (12)

Somerset West and Taunton, 11.6, (18), 10.3, (16)

Mole Valley, 11.5, (10), 16.0, (14)

Chesterfield, 11.4, (12), 26.7, (28)

Breckland, 11.4, (16), 16.4, (23)

Isle of Wight, 11.3, (16), 10.6, (15)

South Oxfordshire, 11.3, (16), 14.1, (20)

Portsmouth, 11.2, (24), 16.8, (36)

Gedling, 11.0, (13), 21.2, (25)

Bromsgrove, 11.0, (11), 14.0, (14)

Medway, 10.8, (30), 13.6, (38)

North Warwickshire, 10.7, (7), 27.6, (18)

South Somerset, 10.7, (18), 14.3, (24)

Cheshire West and Chester, 10.5, (36), 13.7, (47)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 16.4, (11)

Warwick, 10.4, (15), 10.4, (15)

Erewash, 10.4, (12), 16.5, (19)

Broxbourne, 10.3, (10), 8.2, (8)

Colchester, 10.3, (20), 12.3, (24)

Copeland, 10.3, (7), 17.6, (12)

Wychavon, 10.0, (13), 8.5, (11)

Dorset, 10.0, (38), 13.7, (52)

Worthing, 9.9, (11), 9.9, (11)

Epping Forest, 9.9, (13), 17.5, (23)

Southend-on-Sea, 9.8, (18), 12.0, (22)

Wyre, 9.8, (11), 10.7, (12)

Melton, 9.8, (5), 29.3, (15)

Hastings, 9.7, (9), 8.6, (8)

Lewes, 9.7, (10), 14.5, (15)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 9.6, (55), 12.6, (72)

Rother, 9.4, (9), 6.2, (6)

Amber Valley, 9.4, (12), 10.1, (13)

Braintree, 9.2, (14), 10.5, (16)

Rochford, 9.2, (8), 10.3, (9)

Torridge, 8.8, (6), 11.7, (8)

Broxtowe, 8.8, (10), 12.3, (14)

St Albans, 8.8, (13), 11.5, (17)

Rushmoor, 8.5, (8), 12.7, (12)

Carlisle, 8.3, (9), 6.4, (7)

Teignbridge, 8.2, (11), 11.9, (16)

West Oxfordshire, 8.1, (9), 17.2, (19)

Torbay, 8.1, (11), 6.6, (9)

Reigate and Banstead, 8.1, (12), 14.8, (22)

Surrey Heath, 7.8, (7), 14.6, (13)

Cheltenham, 7.7, (9), 8.6, (10)

Eastbourne, 7.7, (8), 12.5, (13)

Babergh, 7.6, (7), 16.3, (15)

Eden, 7.5, (4), 16.9, (9)

Fylde, 7.4, (6), 7.4, (6)

Folkestone and Hythe, 6.2, (7), 5.3, (6)

Forest of Dean, 5.8, (5), 6.9, (6)

Allerdale, 4.1, (4), 14.3, (14)

Maldon, 3.1, (2), 4.6, (3)﻿