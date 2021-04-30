Friday, April 30th 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Questions to be answered about England’s top order before Ashes – Mike Gatting

By Press Association
April 30 2021, 6.55pm
Former England captain Mike Gatting says Joe Root’s side must resolve batting issues ahead of this winter’s Ashes series in Australia (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Former England captain Mike Gatting says Joe Root's side must resolve batting issues ahead of this winter's Ashes series in Australia (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Mike Gatting believes England must resolve top-order batting issues this summer ahead of an Ashes series which he feels will be decided by the batsmen on both sides.

England head into summer Tests against New Zealand and India licking their wounds after a 3-1 away defeat to the latter in February and March.

Having scored 578 in their opening Test victory in Chennai, England’s next best total was 205, with India dismissing them for scores of 81, 112, 134, 135, 164 and 178.

