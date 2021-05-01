Saturday, May 1st 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Morris Men see in May Day dawn

By Press Association
May 1 2021, 7.43am
Members of the Hook Eagle Morris Men perform outside the Shack Cafe near to Hook in Hampshire (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Hampshire Morris dancers have gathered to mark the May Day dawn.

Members of the Hook Eagle Morris Men performed near the village of Hook, in their first show since January 2020.

Hook Eagle perform in the Border Morris style, originating on the English-Welsh border, which the group say is the oldest form of the dance.

May Day
The May Day dance gave the performances a chance to show off their new blue face paint.

