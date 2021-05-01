In Pictures: Morris Men see in May Day dawn

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Hampshire Morris dancers have gathered to mark the May Day dawn.

Members of the Hook Eagle Morris Men performed near the village of Hook, in their first show since January 2020.

Hook Eagle perform in the Border Morris style, originating on the English-Welsh border, which the group say is the oldest form of the dance.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

The May Day dance gave the performances a chance to show off their new blue face paint.

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)

(Andrew Matthews/PA)