Monday, May 3rd 2021 Show Links
News / UK & World

Cancer patient cycles hundreds of miles as public join Captain Tom challenge

By Press Association
May 2 2021, 6.27pm Updated: May 2 2021, 9.03pm
Frank McEwan has been diagnosed with terminal cancer but still rides his bike aged 74 (Courtesy of Frank McEwan)
A terminal cancer patient cycling hundreds of miles and a stroke victim counting to 100 are amongst the fundraisers to have joined the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

The campaign asks people to create their own charity challenge themed around the number 100 to mark what would have been famous fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday.

Frank McEwan, has been cycling a century of 20-mile laps around Rutland Water, a reservoir in the East Midlands, and completed his 50th lap on Sunday.

