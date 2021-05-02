Cancer patient cycles hundreds of miles as public join Captain Tom challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A terminal cancer patient cycling hundreds of miles and a stroke victim counting to 100 are amongst the fundraisers to have joined the Captain Tom 100 challenge.

The campaign asks people to create their own charity challenge themed around the number 100 to mark what would have been famous fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday.

Frank McEwan, has been cycling a century of 20-mile laps around Rutland Water, a reservoir in the East Midlands, and completed his 50th lap on Sunday.