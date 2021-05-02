What the papers say – May 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The fan protests which caused the postponement of Sunday’s Manchester United-Liverpool match and the latest on Britain’s emergence from the pandemic dominate the front pages.

The i leads on the seismic football protest under the headline of “Fans’ revolt throws game into disarray”.

Monday's front page: Fans' revolt throws game into disarray #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u1VupIlbrg — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 2, 2021

The Times leads on the Old Trafford mayhem, and the planned scrapping of the one-metre social distancing rule in Britain from June 21.

The Independent, however, highlights Dominic Raab expressing caution over the easing of restrictions, with the Foreign Secretary saying some social distancing measures could remain in place.

The Daily Express also leads on Mr Raab but picks his more upbeat message that Britain is on the “last lap” in the Covid battle.

Meanwhile, The Guardian features the football protest, under a lead story in which Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross calls on Boris Johnson to quit as prime minister “if he broke donation rules”.

The Daily Telegraph runs a large photo from the football demonstration beside a lead story on hopes for a deal to have Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe released from prison in Iran.

TELEGRAPH: Hopes for Nazanin release deal raised #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0o5twL6lkr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 2, 2021

The Daily Mail cheers its campaign to raise funds for a Covid memorial.

The Financial Times reports shares in so-called blank-cheque groups have fallen amid greater caution from investors.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 3 https://t.co/upgy9OZ6fK pic.twitter.com/7q1j6h8zFQ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 2, 2021

The Daily Mirror warns of an extinction threat to various animal species in a special environmental report, while also leading on the Manchester United protest under a headline of “Fever pitch”.

Tomorrow’s #frontpage – Urgent Call of the Wild: 60 years ago a shock edition of the Mirror saved many animals from extinction… today entire species are doomed, unless we act#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/qLPrLxBqbb — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) May 2, 2021

And the Daily Star leads on the Line of Duty finale.