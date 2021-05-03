India records 368,000 new coronavirus cases as catastrophic surge continues

Something went wrong - please try again later.

India has recorded 368,147 new coronavirus cases and 3,417 deaths as a catastrophic surge sweeps through the country.

The latest numbers came after leaders of 13 opposition parties urged the government to launch a free vaccination drive and ensure uninterrupted flow of oxygen to all hospitals.

Several hospital authorities over the weekend sought court intervention over oxygen supplies in New Delhi, where a lockdown has been extended by a week in an attempt to contain the wave of infections.

“Water has gone above the head. Enough is enough,” said the New Delhi High Court, adding it would start punishing government officials if supplies of oxygen allocated to hospitals are not delivered.

On Monday, 24 Covid-19 patients died at a government-run hospital in the southern state of Karnataka amid reports of an oxygen shortage.

It was unclear how many died due to a lack of oxygen, but the chief minister ordered a probe into the incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been severely criticised over its handling of the surge, which has pushed India’s already fragile and underfunded health system to the brink.

Massive election rallies organised by his Bharatiya Janata Party and other parties as well as a giant Hindu festival on the banks of the Ganges may have exacerbated the spread, experts said, adding that new variants could also be increasing cases.

Mr Modi’s party on Sunday suffered a resounding election defeat in a key state, West Bengal, failing to dislodge its firebrand chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

It retained power in north-eastern Assam state but lost in two southern states.

Counting agents in protective suits take a rest during the counting of votes for the Assam state assembly election in Gauhati, India (Anupam Nath/AP)

While the four states were already stiff election challenges for Mr Modi’s party apart from the pandemic, analysts said the results weaken his position as surging infections cripple the already fragile health system.

Meanwhile, the world’s biggest cricket tournament, the Indian Premier League, said Monday’s match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders would be rescheduled after two players tested positive for coronavirus.

The two players have self-isolated and medical personnel were tracing their contacts.

Despite rising cases, the league has held matches every evening behind closed doors since it kicked off in April.

India has confirmed 19.9 million Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, behind only the US, which has counted more than 32.4 million.

More than 218,000 people in India have died, according to the Health Ministry.

Relatives of a person who died of Covid-19 mourn outside a field hospital in Mumbai (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Both figures are thought to be vast undercounts.

India opened its vaccination campaign to people aged 18-44 on Saturday, a mammoth task undermined by limited supplies.

The country is the world’s biggest producer of vaccines, but even the ongoing effort to inoculate people above 45 is stuttering.

Since January, 10% of Indians have received one dose but only around 1.5% have received both required doses.