Rain and 65mph gusts to batter parts of England

Heavy rain and 65mph gusts forecast for parts of England may cause damage and disruption, the Met Office has warned.

Strong winds are expected to sweep eastwards across Wales and the south of England from midday on Monday to 9am on Tuesday.

Gusts of up to 50mph are forecast for some inland areas, increasing to 65mph on the south coast.

The beginning of #May has started where April left off with a rather cool feel to the weather, but is there any signs of anything warmer on the horizon? Check out the all important weather details for the first full week of the month below 👇 pic.twitter.com/HimFmd58Nc — Met Office (@metoffice) May 2, 2021

A yellow weather warning for wind, stretching from Wales to the east of England, covering parts of the West Midlands and all of the south of England, is in place.

The Met Office said delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport were “likely”, with winds also potentially causing damage to temporary outdoor structures.

“The winds should gradually ease through Tuesday morning. The strong winds will be accompanied by some heavy rain at times,” the Met Office added.

People shelter under umbrellas whilst punting along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Highs of 12C are forecast for the east of England on Monday, with temperatures hovering between 7C and 11C for the rest of the UK.

A cloudy and wet start is forecast for the East on Tuesday, with “sunshine and showers” expected for much of the day elsewhere, the Met Office said.

Tuesday will see the mercury rise to 12C in the South, but stay around 8C to 10C in the Midlands and further north.

A “cool feel” will remain in the air into Wednesday, with further showers forecast for the North and East.