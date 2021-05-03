Tuesday, May 4th 2021 Show Links
In Pictures: Britons brave the elements in bank holiday washout

By Press Association
May 3 2021, 3.19pm
A surfer enjoys the waves in Porthcawl, Wales (Steve Parsons/PA)
A surfer enjoys the waves in Porthcawl, Wales (Steve Parsons/PA)

Another British bank holiday – and more wind and rain.

The Met Office warned heavy rain and 65mph gusts of wind could hit many parts of the country.

But the weather did little to deter hardy souls eager to make the most of the long weekend.

Surfers took advantage of the blustery conditions at Porthcawl in Wales…

… although it wasn’t too busy on the beach.

Meanwhile, it was brollies all round as people enjoyed a leisurely punt along the River Cam in Cambridge.

