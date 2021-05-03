In Pictures: Britons brave the elements in bank holiday washout

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Another British bank holiday – and more wind and rain.

The Met Office warned heavy rain and 65mph gusts of wind could hit many parts of the country.

But the weather did little to deter hardy souls eager to make the most of the long weekend.

Surfers took advantage of the blustery conditions at Porthcawl in Wales…

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

… although it wasn’t too busy on the beach.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

(Steve Parsons/PA)

Meanwhile, it was brollies all round as people enjoyed a leisurely punt along the River Cam in Cambridge.

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)

(Joe Giddens/PA)