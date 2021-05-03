Man United threaten sanctions as police condemn ‘atrocious’ behaviour at protest

Manchester United have vowed to ban any fans found to have been involved in criminal or violent behaviour during Sunday’s anti-Glazer protests at Old Trafford as police confirmed they had arrested a 28-year-old man after clashes with officers.

A number of supporters forced their way into the stadium, leading to the postponement of their Premier League match at home to Liverpool, as a demonstration against club owners the Glazer family escalated into incidents of violence and damage.

Greater Manchester Police said six officers were injured after the protests turned “hostile” when demonstrators threw flares, bottles and barriers at police.

The force said one officer sustained a fractured eye socket, another suffered a facial wound and a third was “dragged and kicked”.

It did not say what offence the man had been arrested on suspicion of, but added it was “reviewing all obtainable evidence” to identify the organisers of the demonstration and those responsible for assaulting officers.

GMP assistant chief constable Nick Bailey said: “The behaviour shown at this protest was absolutely atrocious.

“Officers were just trying to do their job and facilitate a peaceful protest. However a number of those present became hostile and aggressive towards officers and forced entry to the football grounds, making it very clear that this protest was not peaceful and ruining it for the majority of protesters who had not intended for the protest to become violent.”

#UPDATE| An investigation is on-going into the violent disorder surrounding protests at Old Trafford yesterday which saw a number of officers injured See full statement here: https://t.co/BGrlu4WvnU pic.twitter.com/TxHTJFXt4g — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) May 3, 2021

Greater Manchester Police Federation said the officer who sustained an eye injury was “lucky not to lose his sight” after suffering a significant slash wound to his face.

The organisation, which represents the force’s rank-and-file, said the officer remains in “lots of pain” and will need an extended period off work to recover.

Stu Berry, chairman of the federation, said: “Our brave colleague went to work yesterday to keep the people of Greater Manchester safe – and he ended up coming under attack. He is incredibly lucky not to have lost the sight in an eye.”

United are continuing to work with police to identify fans involved but, according to their sanctions policy, damaging property or disorderly behaviour warrants a one to six-game ban, while abusive or aggressive behaviour towards staff, police or anyone else in a working capacity or any other criminal activity can lead to indefinite suspensions.

The PA news agency understands the club are focusing their efforts on those who committed offences and sanctions will not necessarily be applied to fans who merely entered the stadium or went on to the pitch.

Fans managed to get inside the stadium (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“The club has no desire to see peaceful protesters punished, but will work with the police to identify those involved in criminal activity, and will also issue its own sanctions to any season ticket holder or member identified, per the published sanctions policy,” said a statement.

United also rejected claims staff opened gates to allow protesters inside Old Trafford and insisted entry was gained by illegal means.

“Reports in mainstream and social media that protesters were able to access the stadium and pitch via a gate opened by club staff are completely incorrect,” added the statement.

“After breaking through barriers and security on the forecourt, some protesters climbed the gates at the end of the Munich tunnel, then forced access to a side door in the stand, before opening an external door that let others through to the concourse area and the pitch.

“A second breach occurred when a protester smashed the door of a disability access lift, enabling a group to enter the stand.

Fans hold up a banner as they protest against the Glazer family (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“The majority of our fans have and will condemn criminal damage, along with any violence towards club staff, police or other fans, and these now become a police matter.”

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust has written an open letter to Joel Glazer demanding the owners engage in supporter consultation to avoid a repeat of the scenes and has put forward a four-point plan to achieve this.

“None of us want this to continue. We all have better things to do. So we need to find a way forward,” said the letter from MUST, which has given a Friday deadline for a response.

“This is the only way to move this issue on. We strongly suggest you take it.”

United say they remain “committed to dialogue and engagement with our fans through the Fans Forum and other appropriate channels”.

Fans let off flares as they protest outside Old Trafford (Barrington Coombs/PA)

The postponement has given Premier League planners a headache as United are scheduled to play every midweek until the end of the season, meaning the most likely option is to stage the match on the weekend of the FA Cup final (May 15/16), with Liverpool’s game against West Brom brought forward to accommodate that.

“Information on the rescheduling of the game and any possible implication on other fixtures will be announced after discussion and agreement with the Premier League,” said United.

The Football Association, which is investigating the incidents at Old Trafford, took a dim view of fans’ behaviour.

“We understand their frustrations. However, we cannot condone the violent and criminal behaviour that took place before the scheduled Manchester United v Liverpool match, which the FA is now investigating,” said a statement.