Firefighters control blaze on Thames island

Firefighters have brought a blaze on an island in the River Thames in south-west London under control.

Crews were called to Platt’s Eyot island in Hampton, Richmond upon Thames, soon before 5.15pm to reports of two industrial units on fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement.

Some 15 fire engines were at the scene on Monday evening, with crews forced to carry their equipment to the blaze by hand as the island can only be accessed via a footbridge.

Footage from the incident showed two large buildings at the Hampton Boat Sheds on fire, while subsequent photos showed just the charred remains of the structures.

Heritage boathouse trying to survive the 🔥🔥🔥🤞🤞🤞🤞 pic.twitter.com/PSEms9cyOn — Hampton Court Rescue (@HCRCMary) May 3, 2021

LFB said its control room had received more than 60 calls about the fire, which was brought under control late on Monday night.

One man was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, while website MyLondon.news reported the Lady Gay – a boat used in the Dunkirk evacuations in the Second World War – had been lost in the blaze.

Firefighting crews from Twickenham, Kingston, Feltham, Heston, Richmond and other neighbouring stations attended.