Russell Westbrook produces triple-double masterclass for Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook was in imperious form with his 32nd triple-double of the season helping the Washington Wizards to a 151-141 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Westbrook had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists to move three behind Oscar Robertson’s triple-double record as Washington boosted their play-off hopes.

It was only the third game in NBA history where a player has passed 20 rebounds and assists and the Wizards are now only 0.5 games behind the Pacers, who occupy ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Russell Westbrook becomes the only player in NBA history to record multiple triple-doubles with 20+ REB and 20+ AST. Wilt Chamberlain is the only other player to have 1 such game. pic.twitter.com/8l31uFBJyh — NBA History (@NBAHistory) May 4, 2021

The Golden State Warriors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-108 with Steph Curry bagging 41 in the victory.

Curry’s side currently occupy a spot in the play-in tournament as Draymond Green scored 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in the win, while Zion Williamson top-scored for the Pelicans with 32.

The New York Knicks took their third win on the bounce, seeing off the Memphis Grizzlies 118-104 with Julius Randle scoring 28 and Derrick Rose adding 25.

The Knicks sit fourth in the East, one spot above the Atlanta Hawks who recorded a 123-114 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Melo drops 14 PTS en route to moving into 10th on the all-time scoring list! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/DkKjMJJAl9 — NBA (@NBA) May 4, 2021

Despite the defeat, Portland’s Carmelo Anthony hit 14 to climb above Elvin Hayes into 10th on the all-time scoring list after racking up his 27,318th career point.

Nikola Jokic scored 32 for the Denver Nuggets but a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers held off a late comeback to record a 93-89 win, with Anthony Davis scoring 25.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 106-94 for their fifth straight win, the Utah Jazz returned to the top of the Western Conference after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 110-99 and the Detroit Pistons went down to the Orlando Magic 119-112.