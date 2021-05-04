Official Buckingham Palace sloe gin goes on sale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A new official Buckingham Palace sloe gin has gone on sale.

The Royal Collection Trust (RCT) launched the latest addition to its drinks collection following the success of its London dry gin last summer.

The RCT offered its own suggestions of how best to enjoy the sloe gin this spring, recommending a “Sloe Royale” cocktail.

The Sloe Royale cocktail (Royal Collection Trust/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

“Pour a 25ml measure of Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin into a fluted glass, top up with champagne or sparkling wine and garnish with fresh berries or orange peel,” the RCT said.

Made with hand-picked whole sloe berries steeped in Buckingham Palace Gin, the Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin costs £30 for a 50cl bottle.

According to the charity’s online shop, it has a unique and intense flavour.

The sloe gin (Royal Collection Trust/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

“The red fruits and notes of cloves and kirsch spices deliver a clean and medium aroma intensity on the nose,” the description read.

“The plums and cranberries create a light ruby colour and, combined with marzipan, it serves a medium sweet flavour with added bitterness from the citrus fruits and followed by the juniper and ginger spices.”

The original Buckingham Palace Gin was launched in July 2020 and is infused with botanicals from the Palace garden including lemon verbena, hawthorn berries, bay leaves and mulberry leaves.

Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin and Buckingham Palace Gin (Royal Collection Trust/ Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

The first batch sold out within eight house of going online.

All profits from sales of the sloe gin go to the RCT to help fund the care and conservation of the Royal Collection.

– Buckingham Palace Sloe Gin (26% abv) can be purchased online from www.rct.uk/shop and is available at Royal Collection Trust shops.