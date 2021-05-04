English contingent aiming to secure flights home with IPL postponed due to Covid

England’s 11 Indian Premier League players are hoping to secure a swift and safe return home after the tournament was postponed indefinitely due to the country’s ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The lucrative Twenty20 competition has been taking place against the grim backdrop of a public health emergency, with India’s daily infection rates recently topping 400,000 and mass oxygen shortages being reported, but was finally suspended on Tuesday with just half of its 60 scheduled matches completed.
