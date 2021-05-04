How many adults across the UK are fully vaccinated against Covid-19?

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A total of 15,630,007 people in the UK have now received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and are fully vaccinated against the virus.

This is the equivalent of 29.7% of the adult population, or people aged 18 and over, based on the latest population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

(PA Graphics)

Here are the detailed figures for each nation:

– England

As of May 3, 13,072,543 people had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to NHS England.

This is the equivalent of 29.5% of the adult population.

Figures for age groups are available for vaccine doses up to April 25.

These show that an estimated 87% of people aged 80 and over are now fully vaccinated, along with 92% of 75 to 79-year-olds, 71% of people aged 70-74, 31% of people aged 65-69 and 20% of people aged 60-64.

For younger age groups, the estimates are 17% of 55-59 year-olds, 15% of 50-54 year-olds, 12% of 45-49 year-olds and 8% of people aged 16 to 44.

Some 65% of those identified as clinically extremely vulnerable have received both doses, along with 15% of those aged 16 to 64 classed as being in an “at risk” group or a carer.

(PA Graphics)

– Wales

As of May 3, 772,527 people had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to Public Health Wales.

This is the equivalent of 30.6% of the adult population.

Around 89% of people aged 80 and over and 75-79 are estimated to have received both doses, along with 84% of 70 to 74-year-olds, 39% of 65 to 69-year-olds and 20% of 60 to 64-year-olds.

Among younger age groups, around 18% of 55 to 59 year-olds are fully vaccinated, along with 17% of 50 to 54-year-olds, 14% of 40 to 49-year-olds, 11% of 30 to 39-year-olds and 8% of 18 to 29-year-olds.

Some 71% of people aged 16 to 69 and classed as clinically extremely vulnerable have had both doses.

An estimated 89% of care home residents, 78% of care home workers and 83% of health care workers are also fully vaccinated.

(PA Graphics)

– Scotland

As of 7.30am on May 4, 1,348,050 people had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Scottish Government.

This is the equivalent of 30.4% of the adult population.

An estimated 92% of people aged 80 and over have received both doses, as well as 91% of those aged 75-79, 89% of people aged 70-74, 73% of those aged 65-69 and 22% of those aged 60-64.

Among younger age groups, the estimates are 20% for people aged 55-59, 17% for 50-54, 14% for 40-49, 10% for 30-39 and 7% for 16-29.

Some 91% of residents of care homes for older adults are fully vaccinated, as well as 94% of staff in care homes, 81% of frontline health care workers, 68% of frontline social care workers, 77% of people who were advised to shield and 23% of 16-64 year-olds with underlying health conditions.

– Northern Ireland

As of May 3, 436,887 people had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

This is the equivalent of 30.1% of the adult population.

Around 89% of people aged 80 and over are now fully vaccinated, along with 84% of people aged 70-79, 50% of 60-69 year-olds, 22% of 50-59 year-olds and 15% of 40-49 year-olds.

Some 12% of people aged 30-39 are also likely to have received both doses, along with 9% of those aged 18-29.