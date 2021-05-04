Murder inquiry launched after boy, 15, stabbed to death

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A murder inquiry is under way after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed several times in Bolton.

The teenager, named locally as Reece Tansey, knocked on the door of a nearby house to ask for help after he was attacked in Walker Avenue shortly before 4.45am on Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police said he had suffered several stab wounds and was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

No arrests have yet been made and detectives are carrying out a number of lines of inquiry, added police.

A cordon is in place covering a large section of Walker Avenue in Great Lever, with a forensic tent in the front garden of one address.

The victim was a pupil at Harper Green School in Farnworth.

In a message to parents on its website, the school said: “The school community is shocked and saddened by this terrible news and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“For a life to be ended at such a young age is a total tragedy.

“We will ensure any students who need it receive support and advice through our pastoral system.

“Harper Green is a close-knit community, we will work together over the coming days and weeks in supporting all those affected.”

Police at the scene (Kim Pilling/PA)

Several hundred well-wishers later gathered at nearby Harper Green playing fields in pouring rain and released balloons in Reece’s memory.

Appealing for information, Detective Superintendent Chris Bridge said: “This incident will understandably be a huge shock to the community and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this awful time.

“These are very early stages of our investigation but we would like to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to piece together what happened and find those responsible.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out a number of lines of inquiry and anyone concerned in the local neighbourhood can speak to our officers.

“I would urge anyone who may have information or witnessed anything in the area to come forward.

“Even the smallest information may be crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 359 of 04/05/2021 or report online at gmp.police.uk< http://gmp.police.uk/ >; or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.