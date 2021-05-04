Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to April 30, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 1-4) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 103 (33%) have seen a rise in rates, 195 (62%) have seen a fall and 17 are unchanged.

Hyndburn currently has the highest rate, with 124 new cases in the seven days to April 30 – the equivalent of 153.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 38.3 in the seven days to April 23.

Bolton has the second highest rate, up from 46.3 to 73.4, with 211 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest, up from 64.4 to 71.4, with 123 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Hyndburn (up from 38.3 to 153.0)

Bolton (46.3 to 73.4)

Wellingborough (27.6 to 48.9)

South Holland (29.5 to 48.4)

Blackburn with Darwen (33.4 to 51.4)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 4 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 23.

Hyndburn, 153.0, (124), 38.3, (31)

Bolton, 73.4, (211), 46.3, (133)

North Lincolnshire, 71.4, (123), 64.4, (111)

Selby, 67.3, (61), 110.4, (100)

Barnsley, 64.4, (159), 55.9, (138)

Doncaster, 62.8, (196), 66.4, (207)

Wakefield, 60.0, (209), 56.8, (198)

Kirklees, 57.5, (253), 70.5, (310)

Bradford, 51.9, (280), 52.2, (282)

Blackburn with Darwen, 51.4, (77), 33.4, (50)

Slough, 50.2, (75), 54.2, (81)

Wellingborough, 48.9, (39), 27.6, (22)

South Holland, 48.4, (46), 29.5, (28)

Peterborough, 48.0, (97), 46.5, (94)

Trafford, 46.8, (111), 35.4, (84)

Sheffield, 45.8, (268), 45.1, (264)

Luton, 45.5, (97), 55.9, (119)

Preston, 44.0, (63), 36.3, (52)

Leeds, 43.5, (345), 45.8, (363)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 42.3, (55), 32.3, (42)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 41.3, (125), 30.1, (91)

Leicester, 40.7, (144), 56.2, (199)

Chorley, 38.9, (46), 31.3, (37)

Hull, 38.5, (100), 31.6, (82)

Salford, 38.2, (99), 35.2, (91)

Corby, 37.4, (27), 47.1, (34)

Herefordshire, 37.3, (72), 22.3, (43)

Boston, 37.1, (26), 42.8, (30)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 37.0, (56), 30.4, (46)

Mansfield, 36.6, (40), 44.8, (49)

Calderdale, 36.4, (77), 25.1, (53)

Rugby, 35.8, (39), 48.7, (53)

Ealing, 35.1, (120), 36.6, (125)

Swindon, 35.1, (78), 30.6, (68)

Bedford, 34.6, (60), 24.2, (42)

Manchester, 33.6, (186), 45.8, (253)

Hounslow, 33.5, (91), 37.2, (101)

Rochdale, 33.3, (74), 33.3, (74)

Stoke-on-Trent, 33.2, (85), 44.5, (114)

Harrow, 33.0, (83), 30.3, (76)

Darlington, 32.8, (35), 27.2, (29)

Rotherham, 31.6, (84), 52.0, (138)

Oldham, 30.8, (73), 37.1, (88)

Cambridge, 29.6, (37), 64.1, (80)

Oxford, 29.5, (45), 24.3, (37)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 28.7, (98), 31.9, (109)

Kettering, 28.5, (29), 45.2, (46)

Fenland, 28.5, (29), 43.2, (44)

Daventry, 27.9, (24), 15.1, (13)

County Durham, 27.7, (147), 24.5, (130)

Blaby, 27.6, (28), 30.5, (31)

Rutland, 27.6, (11), 27.6, (11)

Kensington and Chelsea, 27.5, (43), 31.4, (49)

Lancaster, 27.4, (40), 20.5, (30)

Bassetlaw, 27.2, (32), 39.2, (46)

Burnley, 27.0, (24), 29.2, (26)

Westminster, 26.8, (70), 32.1, (84)

Nottingham, 26.4, (88), 26.1, (87)

Hillingdon, 26.4, (81), 36.5, (112)

Waverley, 26.1, (33), 26.1, (33)

Tameside, 26.0, (59), 27.8, (63)

Watford, 25.9, (25), 23.8, (23)

Charnwood, 25.8, (48), 18.8, (35)

Telford and Wrekin, 25.6, (46), 28.4, (51)

Coventry, 25.6, (95), 22.6, (84)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 25.4, (47), 31.3, (58)

Ryedale, 25.3, (14), 9.0, (5)

West Berkshire, 25.2, (40), 15.1, (24)

Brent, 24.9, (82), 42.2, (139)

Warrington, 24.8, (52), 21.4, (45)

North East Derbyshire, 24.6, (25), 25.6, (26)

Central Bedfordshire, 24.6, (71), 14.9, (43)

South Ribble, 24.4, (27), 17.1, (19)

Sedgemoor, 24.4, (30), 24.4, (30)

South Northamptonshire, 24.3, (23), 10.6, (10)

Stockton-on-Tees, 24.3, (48), 27.4, (54)

Walsall, 24.2, (69), 24.9, (71)

West Lindsey, 24.0, (23), 25.1, (24)

West Suffolk, 24.0, (43), 23.5, (42)

Sefton, 23.9, (66), 17.4, (48)

South Kesteven, 23.9, (34), 16.1, (23)

Elmbridge, 23.4, (32), 21.2, (29)

Dacorum, 23.3, (36), 32.3, (50)

Southampton, 23.0, (58), 32.5, (82)

Reading, 22.9, (37), 30.3, (49)

Oadby and Wigston, 22.8, (13), 17.5, (10)

East Staffordshire, 22.5, (27), 18.4, (22)

Sandwell, 22.5, (74), 39.9, (131)

Sevenoaks, 22.4, (27), 13.3, (16)

Chichester, 22.3, (27), 14.0, (17)

Merton, 22.3, (46), 25.2, (52)

Newham, 22.1, (78), 26.9, (95)

Barking and Dagenham, 22.1, (47), 28.7, (61)

Norwich, 22.1, (31), 12.8, (18)

Middlesbrough, 22.0, (31), 27.7, (39)

Ipswich, 21.9, (30), 29.2, (40)

Arun, 21.8, (35), 14.3, (23)

Richmond upon Thames, 21.7, (43), 19.7, (39)

Erewash, 21.7, (25), 15.6, (18)

Halton, 21.6, (28), 13.1, (17)

Stevenage, 21.6, (19), 20.5, (18)

Stockport, 21.5, (63), 27.6, (81)

Bury, 21.5, (41), 27.8, (53)

Three Rivers, 21.4, (20), 27.9, (26)

Test Valley, 21.4, (27), 23.8, (30)

Northampton, 21.4, (48), 46.7, (105)

South Staffordshire, 21.3, (24), 15.1, (17)

Wigan, 21.3, (70), 23.7, (78)

Tower Hamlets, 21.2, (69), 32.0, (104)

East Suffolk, 21.2, (53), 25.3, (63)

East Lindsey, 21.2, (30), 18.3, (26)

Shropshire, 21.0, (68), 15.8, (51)

Rossendale, 21.0, (15), 19.6, (14)

Chiltern, 20.8, (20), 25.0, (24)

Cheshire East, 20.6, (79), 17.2, (66)

High Peak, 20.5, (19), 14.0, (13)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 20.5, (31), 32.4, (49)

Bracknell Forest, 20.4, (25), 14.7, (18)

Hartlepool, 20.3, (19), 42.7, (40)

Lincoln, 20.1, (20), 23.2, (23)

Guildford, 20.1, (30), 25.5, (38)

Wolverhampton, 20.1, (53), 22.0, (58)

East Northamptonshire, 20.1, (19), 19.0, (18)

Aylesbury Vale, 20.1, (40), 24.1, (48)

Redbridge, 20.0, (61), 29.2, (89)

York, 19.9, (42), 21.8, (46)

Hambleton, 19.7, (18), 10.9, (10)

Gravesham, 19.6, (21), 29.0, (31)

Tamworth, 19.6, (15), 24.8, (19)

Pendle, 19.5, (18), 28.2, (26)

Sutton, 19.4, (40), 18.9, (39)

Harrogate, 19.3, (31), 11.8, (19)

Craven, 19.3, (11), 43.8, (25)

North Tyneside, 19.2, (40), 21.6, (45)

North Kesteven, 18.8, (22), 23.1, (27)

Sunderland, 18.7, (52), 18.4, (51)

Plymouth, 18.7, (49), 14.1, (37)

Dover, 18.6, (22), 12.7, (15)

Richmondshire, 18.6, (10), 16.8, (9)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 18.3, (18), 16.3, (16)

Derby, 18.3, (47), 23.3, (60)

South Cambridgeshire, 18.2, (29), 22.6, (36)

Wandsworth, 18.2, (60), 30.0, (99)

Milton Keynes, 18.2, (49), 20.0, (54)

Harborough, 18.1, (17), 32.0, (30)

Croydon, 18.1, (70), 19.1, (74)

Dudley, 18.0, (58), 19.9, (64)

North Hertfordshire, 18.0, (24), 16.5, (22)

Birmingham, 17.9, (204), 27.4, (313)

Wyre, 17.8, (20), 8.9, (10)

South Norfolk, 17.7, (25), 12.1, (17)

Greenwich, 17.7, (51), 19.1, (55)

Gosport, 17.7, (15), 15.3, (13)

Vale of White Horse, 17.6, (24), 24.3, (33)

Bolsover, 17.4, (14), 29.8, (24)

Northumberland, 17.4, (56), 14.3, (46)

Hastings, 17.3, (16), 5.4, (5)

South Hams, 17.2, (15), 11.5, (10)

Harlow, 17.2, (15), 19.5, (17)

Fareham, 17.2, (20), 12.0, (14)

Newark and Sherwood, 17.2, (21), 27.0, (33)

Mid Devon, 17.0, (14), 18.2, (15)

Basingstoke and Deane, 17.0, (30), 17.0, (30)

Huntingdonshire, 16.9, (30), 19.1, (34)

Wiltshire, 16.8, (84), 14.2, (71)

Exeter, 16.7, (22), 11.4, (15)

Cotswold, 16.7, (15), 17.8, (16)

Scarborough, 16.6, (18), 24.8, (27)

Broxbourne, 16.4, (16), 3.1, (3)

Redditch, 16.4, (14), 19.9, (17)

Chelmsford, 16.3, (29), 13.5, (24)

Lambeth, 16.3, (53), 19.9, (65)

Hackney and City of London, 16.2, (47), 21.7, (63)

Reigate and Banstead, 16.1, (24), 12.1, (18)

Epsom and Ewell, 16.1, (13), 22.3, (18)

Islington, 16.1, (39), 11.1, (27)

Spelthorne, 16.0, (16), 20.0, (20)

Southwark, 16.0, (51), 20.4, (65)

Tandridge, 15.9, (14), 18.2, (16)

Worcester, 15.8, (16), 18.8, (19)

Kingston upon Thames, 15.8, (28), 24.2, (43)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 15.7, (62), 14.4, (57)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 17.8, (16)

Adur, 15.6, (10), 14.0, (9)

Wycombe, 15.5, (27), 30.9, (54)

Welwyn Hatfield, 15.4, (19), 15.4, (19)

North Devon, 15.4, (15), 16.5, (16)

Bromley, 15.3, (51), 11.1, (37)

North Warwickshire, 15.3, (10), 15.3, (10)

Redcar and Cleveland, 15.3, (21), 14.6, (20)

Cherwell, 15.3, (23), 24.6, (37)

Solihull, 15.3, (33), 20.3, (44)

Wokingham, 15.2, (26), 26.3, (45)

Haringey, 14.9, (40), 15.6, (42)

Gateshead, 14.8, (30), 16.8, (34)

Waltham Forest, 14.8, (41), 19.1, (53)

Warwick, 14.6, (21), 15.3, (22)

South Tyneside, 14.6, (22), 19.9, (30)

Canterbury, 14.5, (24), 18.1, (30)

Barnet, 14.4, (57), 23.2, (92)

South Lakeland, 14.3, (15), 15.2, (16)

Crawley, 14.2, (16), 14.2, (16)

Eastleigh, 14.2, (19), 14.2, (19)

Dartford, 14.2, (16), 18.6, (21)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 14.1, (16), 28.3, (32)

Thanet, 14.1, (20), 26.1, (37)

Bromsgrove, 14.0, (14), 12.0, (12)

South Derbyshire, 14.0, (15), 18.6, (20)

Maidstone, 14.0, (24), 14.0, (24)

Woking, 13.9, (14), 20.8, (21)

North East Lincolnshire, 13.8, (22), 21.9, (35)

Thurrock, 13.8, (24), 18.4, (32)

Brighton and Hove, 13.8, (40), 16.8, (49)

Melton, 13.7, (7), 17.6, (9)

Worthing, 13.6, (15), 10.9, (12)

North West Leicestershire, 13.5, (14), 20.3, (21)

Tunbridge Wells, 13.5, (16), 21.1, (25)

Mid Suffolk, 13.5, (14), 22.1, (23)

South Oxfordshire, 13.4, (19), 13.4, (19)

North Norfolk, 13.4, (14), 13.4, (14)

Chesterfield, 13.3, (14), 13.3, (14)

Stroud, 13.3, (16), 11.7, (14)

Ashfield, 13.3, (17), 17.2, (22)

Torridge, 13.2, (9), 8.8, (6)

Enfield, 13.2, (44), 19.2, (64)

Broxtowe, 13.2, (15), 14.0, (16)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 13.1, (17), 21.6, (28)

West Lancashire, 13.1, (15), 17.5, (20)

East Hampshire, 13.1, (16), 18.0, (22)

Stratford-on-Avon, 13.1, (17), 10.8, (14)

Tendring, 13.0, (19), 19.8, (29)

Breckland, 12.9, (18), 13.6, (19)

Basildon, 12.8, (24), 12.3, (23)

East Hertfordshire, 12.7, (19), 12.0, (18)

Lewisham, 12.4, (38), 18.3, (56)

Havering, 12.3, (32), 18.9, (49)

Ashford, 12.3, (16), 18.5, (24)

Runnymede, 12.3, (11), 24.6, (22)

Medway, 12.2, (34), 15.1, (42)

Blackpool, 12.2, (17), 12.9, (18)

Portsmouth, 12.1, (26), 15.8, (34)

North Somerset, 12.1, (26), 19.5, (42)

Bexley, 12.1, (30), 17.7, (44)

Uttlesford, 12.1, (11), 12.1, (11)

Isle of Wight, 12.0, (17), 12.0, (17)

Knowsley, 11.9, (18), 12.6, (19)

Bath and North East Somerset, 11.9, (23), 12.4, (24)

South Somerset, 11.9, (20), 11.3, (19)

Colchester, 11.8, (23), 11.3, (22)

West Oxfordshire, 11.7, (13), 14.5, (16)

Bristol, 11.7, (54), 24.4, (113)

Rushmoor, 11.6, (11), 11.6, (11)

Forest of Dean, 11.5, (10), 9.2, (8)

Folkestone and Hythe, 11.5, (13), 6.2, (7)

Ribble Valley, 11.5, (7), 9.9, (6)

Malvern Hills, 11.4, (9), 16.5, (13)

South Bucks, 11.4, (8), 27.1, (19)

Tonbridge and Malling, 11.4, (15), 13.6, (18)

Swale, 11.3, (17), 12.0, (18)

Winchester, 11.2, (14), 12.0, (15)

Teignbridge, 11.2, (15), 10.4, (14)

Braintree, 11.1, (17), 11.8, (18)

Camden, 11.1, (30), 23.0, (62)

Cheshire West and Chester, 11.1, (38), 14.0, (48)

Derbyshire Dales, 11.1, (8), 18.0, (13)

Gedling, 11.0, (13), 15.3, (18)

Rushcliffe, 10.9, (13), 13.4, (16)

Gloucester, 10.8, (14), 22.5, (29)

Wirral, 10.8, (35), 14.5, (47)

Mid Sussex, 10.6, (16), 15.2, (23)

Wealden, 10.5, (17), 15.5, (25)

St Helens, 10.5, (19), 14.4, (26)

Hertsmere, 10.5, (11), 18.1, (19)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 10.4, (7)

Havant, 10.3, (13), 18.2, (23)

East Devon, 10.3, (15), 12.3, (18)

Liverpool, 10.2, (51), 12.4, (62)

Stafford, 10.2, (14), 20.4, (28)

South Gloucestershire, 10.2, (29), 21.4, (61)

Amber Valley, 10.1, (13), 10.9, (14)

Surrey Heath, 10.1, (9), 12.3, (11)

New Forest, 10.0, (18), 13.3, (24)

Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 15.9, (16)

Southend-on-Sea, 9.8, (18), 12.0, (22)

Babergh, 9.8, (9), 10.9, (10)

Somerset West and Taunton, 9.7, (15), 13.5, (21)

Torbay, 9.5, (13), 6.6, (9)

Hart, 9.3, (9), 21.6, (21)

Carlisle, 9.2, (10), 5.5, (6)

Mole Valley, 9.2, (8), 18.3, (16)

Dorset, 9.0, (34), 12.7, (48)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 10.8, (6)

Wyre Forest, 8.9, (9), 22.7, (23)

Eastbourne, 8.7, (9), 6.7, (7)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 8.4, (48), 11.0, (63)

Cheltenham, 7.7, (9), 9.5, (11)

Horsham, 7.6, (11), 18.1, (26)

Broadland, 7.6, (10), 15.3, (20)

Lichfield, 7.6, (8), 16.2, (17)

St Albans, 7.4, (11), 10.1, (15)

Copeland, 7.3, (5), 17.6, (12)

Rochford, 6.9, (6), 13.7, (12)

Epping Forest, 6.8, (9), 14.4, (19)

Lewes, 6.8, (7), 16.5, (17)

Castle Point, 6.6, (6), 14.4, (13)

Tewkesbury, 6.3, (6), 13.7, (13)

Rother, 6.2, (6), 10.4, (10)

Fylde, 6.2, (5), 8.7, (7)

Maldon, 6.2, (4), 0.0, (0)

Mendip, 6.1, (7), 17.3, (20)

Great Yarmouth, 6.0, (6), 26.2, (26)

Brentwood, 5.2, (4), 19.5, (15)

Wychavon, 4.6, (6), 9.3, (12)

Eden, 3.8, (2), 18.8, (10)

Allerdale, 3.1, (3), 8.2, (8)