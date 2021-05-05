BA flying oxygen cylinders to India

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British Airways is to fly an aircraft packed with 27 tonnes of medical aid to India.

The airline said the load includes hundreds of oxygen cylinders, plus respirators, blood oxygen saturation monitors and care packages.

A total of 1,349 items of aid have been provided by the High Commission of India in London and several charities.

The Boeing 777-200 aircraft will depart from Heathrow at 5pm on Wednesday and land in Delhi around eight hours later.

Hundreds of oxygen cylinders are being flown to India by British Airways (British Airways/PA)

British Airways and its sister company IAG Cargo will cover the costs of the specially-chartered flight.

Many hospitals in India are suffering from a shortage of oxygen supplies as coronavirus cases in the country surge.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said: “The British Airways family has been deeply affected by the terrible scenes in India of the deepening humanitarian crisis that has impacted the lives of many of our people.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to help transport aid and I am so proud of the volunteers from across the airline and IAG Cargo who have stepped up to make this happen.

“We continue to stand with our friends in India as the country endures one of the worst crises it has ever known.”