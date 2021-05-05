Detectives investigating murder of PCSO Julia James release image

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An image of murdered PCSO Julia James in the clothes she was last wearing has been released by detectives.

The picture shows Ms James walking her Jack Russell, Toby, while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark Wellington-style brown boots.

Police said it was the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on Tuesday April 27, the day she was killed.

The photograph was released as Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards told journalists the force still has no idea what the motive for her murder was, and no suspect.

He told reporters at Folkestone police station that eight days on: “I do not know the motive of this attack.

“I do not know if it’s somebody she knew.

“I do not know if it’s a stranger attack, of course that possibility is particularly frightening to local residents.”

A new photo of Julia James has been released as we continue to investigate her death. We'd also like to hear from anyone who was within the red lines of this map on 27 April between 1pm and 4.30pm Anyone with info is asked to call us on 0800 0514 526.https://t.co/HHNwlCKncZ pic.twitter.com/ARsnGAaizM — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) May 5, 2021

He said he wants to hear from people who were in the location on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of last week.

“We’re genuinely interested in any information.

“If anybody has got any concerns, any suspicions, we really want to hear about it,” he said.

Ms James, who was a popular community support officer, was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her family home, in the village of Snowdown, Kent.

The PCSO, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

Mr Richards said the public have provided hundreds of pieces of information to investigators, but would not comment specifically on one report that she may have been followed the day before she was murdered.

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have also released images of part of the crime scene, about which they are keen to receive more information.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was within the area defined by the red lines in the map on Tuesday April 27 between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Police want to speak to anyone who was within the area defined by the red lines on April 27 (Kent Police/PA)

That area is contained by boundaries of the pathways of Spinney Lane to the north, Aylesham Road to the east, Holt Street to the south and Pond Lane to the west.

Investigators are hoping to establish the route the killer may have taken to and from the crime scene.

Mr Richards said: “We’re hoping that this image of Julia wearing what she wore before her death will help jog people’s memory.

“We want to hear from people who think they saw her walking Toby on that day and we also want to speak to people who were in the area that afternoon.

“Perhaps you were going for a run, walking your own dog, driving through or farming your land.

Two police officers lay floral tributes in a park in Aylesham village (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the area or who saw Julia. Any and all information is welcomed and our detectives will decide what is relevant to their investigation.

“We’ve had some fantastic support already from the local community and we’re incredibly grateful for their compassion and patience whilst we carry out our inquiries.

“Whilst we will not be telling people what they can and can’t do, we are urging people to be vigilant and to be aware of their surroundings.”