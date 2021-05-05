Peloton recalls treadmills over risk of injury

Fitness equipment firm Peloton is recalling treadmills over a risk of injury to users.

The touchscreen on the UK-sold Tread device can detach and fall, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

There have been reports of minor injuries such as abrasions, cuts and bruises in the UK and Canada.

The firm is also recalling a type of treadmill only sold in the US after the death of a child.

Tread+ carries a more serious hazard because “adult users, children, pets and objects can be pulled underneath the rear of the treadmill, posing a risk of injury or death”.

It comes after the US safety regulator warned users of the dangers back in April.

New York-based Peloton had originally responded saying that the claims were “inaccurate and misleading”.

But chief executive John Foley has now said the company “made a mistake” in its initial response.

“We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset,” he said.

“For that, I apologise.”

Peloton rose to prominence during the pandemic as a premium option for allowing people to exercise from home with live video from trainers, as gyms were forced to close.

Customers have been told to immediately stop using affected treadmills and contact Peloton for a full refund.

The firm is aware of 18 reports of the Tread touchscreen loosening and six reports of the touchscreen detaching and falling.

A six-year-old child died after being pulled under the rear of the US-only Tread+.

In addition, some 72 reports of adult users, children, pets and objects being pulled under the rear of the treadmill have been reported, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second and third-degree abrasions, broken bones and lacerations.