Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 1, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 2-5) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA graphic)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 108 (34%) have seen a rise in rates, 193 (61%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Hyndburn continues to have the highest rate, with 107 new cases in the seven days to May 1 – the equivalent of 132.0 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 61.7 in the seven days to April 24.

Bolton has the second highest rate, up from 47.6 to 82.8, with 238 new cases.

North Lincolnshire has the third highest, up from 66.7 to 72.6, with 125 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Hyndburn (up from 61.7 to 132.0)

Bolton (47.6 to 82.8)

Blackburn with Darwen (34.7 to 52.1)

Ryedale (9.0 to 25.3)

Daventry (12.8 to 27.9)

(PA graphic)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 5 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 1; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 1; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 24; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 24.

Hyndburn, 132.0, (107), 61.7, (50)

Bolton, 82.8, (238), 47.6, (137)

North Lincolnshire, 72.6, (125), 66.7, (115)

Selby, 68.4, (62), 109.2, (99)

Barnsley, 63.2, (156), 59.1, (146)

Doncaster, 63.2, (197), 66.0, (206)

Wakefield, 60.0, (209), 56.0, (195)

Kirklees, 54.8, (241), 71.9, (316)

Blackburn with Darwen, 52.1, (78), 34.7, (52)

Bradford, 50.8, (274), 54.8, (296)

Peterborough, 49.9, (101), 45.5, (92)

Trafford, 48.9, (116), 36.7, (87)

Slough, 47.5, (71), 56.2, (84)

Sheffield, 46.0, (269), 45.1, (264)

South Holland, 45.3, (43), 32.6, (31)

Leeds, 45.1, (358), 44.0, (349)

Preston, 44.7, (64), 31.4, (45)

Corby, 44.3, (32), 42.9, (31)

Wellingborough, 43.9, (35), 32.6, (26)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 43.3, (131), 30.1, (91)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 43.1, (56), 33.1, (43)

Luton, 42.2, (90), 58.2, (124)

Bedford, 38.7, (67), 26.0, (45)

Hull, 38.5, (100), 29.6, (77)

Leicester, 38.4, (136), 56.5, (200)

Mansfield, 36.6, (40), 43.9, (48)

Salford, 35.9, (93), 36.7, (95)

Boston, 35.6, (25), 44.2, (31)

Oxford, 35.4, (54), 23.6, (36)

Herefordshire, 35.3, (68), 25.9, (50)

Rotherham, 35.0, (93), 49.7, (132)

Calderdale, 35.0, (74), 25.1, (53)

Ealing, 34.8, (119), 35.7, (122)

Stoke-on-Trent, 34.7, (89), 42.9, (110)

Chorley, 34.7, (41), 33.0, (39)

Rochdale, 34.2, (76), 32.8, (73)

Manchester, 33.8, (187), 42.9, (237)

Swindon, 33.8, (75), 29.3, (65)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 33.0, (50), 32.4, (49)

Hounslow, 32.4, (88), 38.3, (104)

Harrow, 31.5, (79), 33.4, (84)

Rugby, 31.2, (34), 48.7, (53)

Lancaster, 30.1, (44), 20.5, (30)

Sedgemoor, 30.0, (37), 23.5, (29)

Darlington, 30.0, (32), 29.0, (31)

Oldham, 29.9, (71), 39.2, (93)

Kensington and Chelsea, 28.8, (45), 28.2, (44)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 28.7, (98), 30.8, (105)

Hillingdon, 28.4, (87), 36.2, (111)

Burnley, 28.1, (25), 22.5, (20)

Daventry, 27.9, (24), 12.8, (11)

Erewash, 27.7, (32), 15.6, (18)

Rutland, 27.6, (11), 27.6, (11)

County Durham, 27.5, (146), 24.1, (128)

Kettering, 27.5, (28), 40.3, (41)

Fenland, 27.5, (28), 42.2, (43)

West Berkshire, 26.5, (42), 17.7, (28)

West Suffolk, 26.3, (47), 22.3, (40)

Middlesbrough, 26.2, (37), 25.5, (36)

Warrington, 26.2, (55), 18.1, (38)

South Kesteven, 26.0, (37), 15.4, (22)

Charnwood, 25.8, (48), 16.7, (31)

Sefton, 25.7, (71), 17.4, (48)

Cambridge, 25.6, (32), 63.3, (79)

Tameside, 25.6, (58), 28.3, (64)

Reading, 25.3, (41), 27.8, (45)

Waverley, 25.3, (32), 26.9, (34)

Ryedale, 25.3, (14), 9.0, (5)

West Lindsey, 25.1, (24), 24.0, (23)

Westminster, 24.9, (65), 32.9, (86)

Walsall, 24.9, (71), 23.5, (67)

Watford, 24.9, (24), 24.9, (24)

Telford and Wrekin, 24.5, (44), 28.4, (51)

Nottingham, 24.3, (81), 29.4, (98)

Stockton-on-Tees, 24.3, (48), 27.9, (55)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 24.3, (45), 29.2, (54)

Southampton, 24.2, (61), 30.1, (76)

Brent, 24.0, (79), 40.6, (134)

Central Bedfordshire, 23.9, (69), 16.3, (47)

Bassetlaw, 23.8, (28), 42.6, (50)

Coventry, 23.7, (88), 23.4, (87)

Blaby, 23.6, (24), 32.5, (33)

Elmbridge, 23.4, (32), 21.2, (29)

Ipswich, 23.4, (32), 29.9, (41)

South Northamptonshire, 23.3, (22), 11.6, (11)

Richmond upon Thames, 23.2, (46), 17.2, (34)

Stockport, 23.2, (68), 25.9, (76)

Oadby and Wigston, 22.8, (13), 19.3, (11)

High Peak, 22.7, (21), 10.8, (10)

South Ribble, 22.6, (25), 19.0, (21)

Sandwell, 22.5, (74), 35.6, (117)

Wigan, 22.5, (74), 23.1, (76)

Sevenoaks, 22.4, (27), 12.4, (15)

Lincoln, 22.2, (22), 21.1, (21)

Norwich, 22.1, (31), 14.2, (20)

Northampton, 21.8, (49), 39.6, (89)

Arun, 21.8, (35), 13.7, (22)

East Staffordshire, 21.7, (26), 19.2, (23)

North East Derbyshire, 21.7, (22), 25.6, (26)

Cheshire East, 21.6, (83), 16.7, (64)

Bury, 21.5, (41), 25.7, (49)

Three Rivers, 21.4, (20), 25.7, (24)

Test Valley, 21.4, (27), 22.2, (28)

Shropshire, 21.0, (68), 16.7, (54)

Rossendale, 21.0, (15), 22.4, (16)

Halton, 20.9, (27), 11.6, (15)

East Suffolk, 20.8, (52), 24.5, (61)

Guildford, 20.8, (31), 22.1, (33)

Aylesbury Vale, 20.6, (41), 26.6, (53)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 20.5, (31), 31.7, (48)

South Staffordshire, 20.5, (23), 13.3, (15)

Tower Hamlets, 20.3, (66), 30.2, (98)

Hartlepool, 20.3, (19), 32.0, (30)

Barking and Dagenham, 20.2, (43), 27.7, (59)

Harrogate, 19.9, (32), 12.4, (20)

Merton, 19.9, (41), 26.1, (54)

Chiltern, 19.8, (19), 25.0, (24)

East Lindsey, 19.8, (28), 19.8, (28)

Gravesham, 19.6, (21), 29.9, (32)

Bracknell Forest, 19.6, (24), 13.9, (17)

Pendle, 19.5, (18), 29.3, (27)

Dover, 19.5, (23), 15.2, (18)

Hastings, 19.4, (18), 6.5, (6)

Stevenage, 19.4, (17), 21.6, (19)

Craven, 19.3, (11), 45.5, (26)

Vale of White Horse, 19.1, (26), 19.9, (27)

East Northamptonshire, 19.0, (18), 21.2, (20)

Chichester, 19.0, (23), 17.3, (21)

Sutton, 18.9, (39), 20.4, (42)

North Kesteven, 18.8, (22), 23.9, (28)

Adur, 18.7, (12), 15.6, (10)

Bolsover, 18.6, (15), 31.0, (25)

Hambleton, 18.6, (17), 12.0, (11)

York, 18.5, (39), 21.4, (45)

North Warwickshire, 18.4, (12), 12.3, (8)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 18.3, (18), 18.3, (18)

Derby, 18.3, (47), 22.9, (59)

Tamworth, 18.3, (14), 23.5, (18)

Newham, 18.1, (64), 28.9, (102)

Croydon, 18.1, (70), 19.4, (75)

Dacorum, 18.1, (28), 38.1, (59)

Huntingdonshire, 18.0, (32), 16.3, (29)

Newark and Sherwood, 18.0, (22), 27.0, (33)

Chelmsford, 17.9, (32), 12.3, (22)

North Tyneside, 17.8, (37), 22.1, (46)

Birmingham, 17.6, (201), 26.3, (300)

Hackney and City of London, 17.5, (51), 20.6, (60)

Reigate and Banstead, 17.5, (26), 10.1, (15)

Wolverhampton, 17.5, (46), 23.2, (61)

Dudley, 17.4, (56), 19.0, (61)

Warwick, 17.4, (25), 14.6, (21)

Greenwich, 17.4, (50), 18.4, (53)

South Hams, 17.2, (15), 12.6, (11)

North Hertfordshire, 17.2, (23), 17.2, (23)

Northumberland, 17.1, (55), 14.6, (47)

Harborough, 17.1, (16), 30.9, (29)

South Norfolk, 17.0, (24), 14.9, (21)

Wyre, 17.0, (19), 9.8, (11)

Sunderland, 16.9, (47), 17.3, (48)

Worcester, 16.8, (17), 16.8, (17)

South Derbyshire, 16.8, (18), 18.6, (20)

Richmondshire, 16.8, (9), 14.9, (8)

Exeter, 16.7, (22), 11.4, (15)

Redbridge, 16.7, (51), 29.8, (91)

Milton Keynes, 16.7, (45), 20.4, (55)

Solihull, 16.6, (36), 18.5, (40)

Scarborough, 16.6, (18), 25.7, (28)

Redditch, 16.4, (14), 21.1, (18)

Wiltshire, 16.4, (82), 14.6, (73)

Wokingham, 16.4, (28), 23.4, (40)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 16.2, (64), 14.2, (56)

Wandsworth, 16.1, (53), 31.8, (105)

Wycombe, 16.0, (28), 27.5, (48)

Spelthorne, 16.0, (16), 18.0, (18)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 15.9, (18), 26.5, (30)

Waltham Forest, 15.9, (44), 18.1, (50)

Broxtowe, 15.8, (18), 12.3, (14)

Southwark, 15.7, (50), 20.4, (65)

East Cambridgeshire, 15.6, (14), 18.9, (17)

Cotswold, 15.6, (14), 17.8, (16)

Welwyn Hatfield, 15.4, (19), 15.4, (19)

Broxbourne, 15.4, (15), 4.1, (4)

Bromley, 15.3, (51), 13.5, (45)

Lambeth, 15.3, (50), 18.7, (61)

Gosport, 15.3, (13), 17.7, (15)

Cherwell, 15.3, (23), 23.3, (35)

Haringey, 15.3, (41), 16.4, (44)

Plymouth, 15.3, (40), 17.9, (47)

Islington, 15.3, (37), 12.4, (30)

South Lakeland, 15.2, (16), 12.4, (13)

Dartford, 15.1, (17), 17.8, (20)

Bromsgrove, 15.0, (15), 12.0, (12)

Stroud, 15.0, (18), 10.8, (13)

Breckland, 15.0, (21), 12.9, (18)

Harlow, 14.9, (13), 19.5, (17)

Barnet, 14.9, (59), 24.0, (95)

Thanet, 14.8, (21), 24.7, (35)

Tandridge, 14.8, (13), 20.4, (18)

Basingstoke and Deane, 14.7, (26), 17.6, (31)

Torridge, 14.6, (10), 7.3, (5)

Mid Devon, 14.6, (12), 20.7, (17)

Canterbury, 14.5, (24), 18.1, (30)

Worthing, 14.5, (16), 9.9, (11)

South Cambridgeshire, 14.5, (23), 25.8, (41)

North Devon, 14.4, (14), 16.5, (16)

Thurrock, 14.3, (25), 18.4, (32)

Crawley, 14.2, (16), 13.3, (15)

Kingston upon Thames, 14.1, (25), 25.4, (45)

South Oxfordshire, 14.1, (20), 12.7, (18)

West Lancashire, 14.0, (16), 14.9, (17)

Maidstone, 14.0, (24), 12.8, (22)

Portsmouth, 14.0, (30), 14.9, (32)

East Hampshire, 13.9, (17), 16.4, (20)

Gateshead, 13.9, (28), 17.8, (36)

North East Lincolnshire, 13.8, (22), 21.9, (35)

Fareham, 13.8, (16), 13.8, (16)

Epsom and Ewell, 13.6, (11), 21.1, (17)

North West Leicestershire, 13.5, (14), 19.3, (20)

North Somerset, 13.5, (29), 19.1, (41)

Mid Suffolk, 13.5, (14), 20.2, (21)

Eastleigh, 13.5, (18), 11.2, (15)

Lewisham, 13.4, (41), 16.0, (49)

Hertsmere, 13.3, (14), 16.2, (17)

Woking, 12.9, (13), 18.9, (19)

Bexley, 12.9, (32), 17.3, (43)

South Bucks, 12.8, (9), 30.0, (21)

Brighton and Hove, 12.7, (37), 18.6, (54)

South Tyneside, 12.6, (19), 21.9, (33)

Enfield, 12.6, (42), 21.3, (71)

Ashfield, 12.5, (16), 16.4, (21)

South Somerset, 12.5, (21), 10.7, (18)

North Norfolk, 12.4, (13), 12.4, (13)

Chesterfield, 12.4, (13), 11.4, (12)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 12.4, (16), 18.5, (24)

Colchester, 12.3, (24), 11.3, (22)

Runnymede, 12.3, (11), 22.4, (20)

Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 10.8, (14)

Tendring, 12.3, (18), 16.4, (24)

Uttlesford, 12.1, (11), 14.2, (13)

Swale, 12.0, (18), 11.3, (17)

Cheshire West and Chester, 12.0, (41), 13.7, (47)

Knowsley, 11.9, (18), 12.6, (19)

Bath and North East Somerset, 11.9, (23), 11.9, (23)

Braintree, 11.8, (18), 10.5, (16)

Basildon, 11.8, (22), 12.3, (23)

Melton, 11.7, (6), 17.6, (9)

Redcar and Cleveland, 11.7, (16), 16.8, (23)

Rushmoor, 11.6, (11), 11.6, (11)

Forest of Dean, 11.5, (10), 8.1, (7)

Medway, 11.5, (32), 16.2, (45)

Blackpool, 11.5, (16), 12.9, (18)

Malvern Hills, 11.4, (9), 16.5, (13)

East Hertfordshire, 11.4, (17), 11.4, (17)

Mid Sussex, 11.3, (17), 13.9, (21)

Bristol, 11.2, (52), 22.9, (106)

Teignbridge, 11.2, (15), 6.7, (9)

Havering, 11.2, (29), 18.1, (47)

Gedling, 11.0, (13), 17.8, (21)

Tunbridge Wells, 10.9, (13), 20.2, (24)

Wirral, 10.8, (35), 15.1, (49)

Ashford, 10.8, (14), 18.5, (24)

Camden, 10.7, (29), 23.3, (63)

Tonbridge and Malling, 10.6, (14), 15.9, (21)

Barrow-in-Furness, 10.4, (7), 8.9, (6)

Winchester, 10.4, (13), 11.2, (14)

Mole Valley, 10.3, (9), 16.0, (14)

Havant, 10.3, (13), 18.2, (23)

Stafford, 10.2, (14), 20.4, (28)

South Gloucestershire, 10.2, (29), 21.0, (60)

Surrey Heath, 10.1, (9), 11.2, (10)

Great Yarmouth, 10.1, (10), 25.2, (25)

Liverpool, 10.0, (50), 12.0, (60)

St. Helens, 10.0, (18), 16.1, (29)

West Oxfordshire, 9.9, (11), 12.7, (14)

Cannock Chase, 9.9, (10), 13.9, (14)

Wealden, 9.9, (16), 15.5, (25)

Isle of Wight, 9.9, (14), 13.4, (19)

Ribble Valley, 9.9, (6), 11.5, (7)

Southend-on-Sea, 9.8, (18), 12.6, (23)

Babergh, 9.8, (9), 9.8, (9)

Folkestone and Hythe, 9.7, (11), 7.1, (8)

Derbyshire Dales, 9.7, (7), 19.4, (14)

East Devon, 9.6, (14), 12.3, (18)

Torbay, 9.5, (13), 6.6, (9)

New Forest, 9.4, (17), 13.3, (24)

St Albans, 9.4, (14), 10.8, (16)

Gloucester, 9.3, (12), 21.7, (28)

Rushcliffe, 9.2, (11), 14.3, (17)

Carlisle, 9.2, (10), 5.5, (6)

Somerset West and Taunton, 9.0, (14), 13.5, (21)

Dorset, 9.0, (34), 12.2, (46)

West Devon, 9.0, (5), 9.0, (5)

Wyre Forest, 8.9, (9), 19.7, (20)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 8.7, (50), 10.1, (58)

Eastbourne, 8.7, (9), 6.7, (7)

Amber Valley, 8.6, (11), 13.3, (17)

Rother, 8.3, (8), 10.4, (10)

Hart, 8.2, (8), 23.7, (23)

Horsham, 7.6, (11), 16.0, (23)

Broadland, 7.6, (10), 14.5, (19)

Epping Forest, 7.6, (10), 14.4, (19)

Copeland, 7.3, (5), 16.1, (11)

Cheltenham, 6.9, (8), 10.3, (12)

Rochford, 6.9, (6), 11.4, (10)

Lewes, 6.8, (7), 14.5, (15)

Lichfield, 6.7, (7), 16.2, (17)

Castle Point, 6.6, (6), 12.2, (11)

Tewkesbury, 6.3, (6), 13.7, (13)

Fylde, 6.2, (5), 7.4, (6)

Maldon, 6.2, (4), 0.0, (0)

Mendip, 6.1, (7), 18.2, (21)

Brentwood, 5.2, (4), 18.2, (14)

Wychavon, 3.9, (5), 10.0, (13)

Eden, 3.8, (2), 13.1, (7)

Allerdale, 3.1, (3), 8.2, (8)