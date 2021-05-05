Meeting of British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference to take place in June

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The first meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in two years is to take place in June.

It follows a meeting between Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis in Dublin on Wednesday.

In a joint statement following the meeting, the men reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the Good Friday Agreement.

Joint statement by Secretary of State @BrandonLewis and @simoncoveney following their meeting in Dublin this afternoon ⬇️ https://t.co/s4WoD8JtDt pic.twitter.com/562iNbJn4E — Northern Ireland Office (@NIOgov) May 5, 2021

The statement read: “Today we met to discuss a range of issues. We agreed on the need to work together in close partnership to protect and uphold all aspects of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement in all circumstances.

“We have also agreed to convene a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference in June, to discuss matters of mutual interest within the competence of both governments as the Agreement intended.

“We are aware that there are sincerely held concerns in different communities in Northern Ireland in relation to a number of issues and firmly agree that the best way forward is through dialogue and engagement.

Very productive North South Ministerial Council meeting with @NicholaMallon & @DUPleader this afternoon. Among other things we discussed our all island strategic rail review, how greenways can work for rural areas & how we can co-operate on climate & transport. #intothewest #NSMC pic.twitter.com/r32NOgr9QX — Eamon Ryan (@EamonRyan) May 5, 2021

“We recognise the responsibility we all bear to enhance the confidence of everyone in Northern Ireland in all the institutions of the Agreement to help realise its vision for reconciliation, equality, respect for rights and parity of esteem.”

Elsewhere, outgoing DUP leader Arlene Foster attended a meeting of the North South Ministerial Council, alongside Infrastructure Minister and SDLP deputy leader Nichola Mallon.

Irish premier Micheal Martin earlier criticised recent non-attendance at those meetings as “not acceptable”.

Speaking about the issue in the Dail on Wednesday, Mr Martin said: “It is not acceptable and it is very regrettable that there would be any pulling back from the obligations under the Good Friday Agreement in respect of the North South Ministerial Council meetings.

“We’ve had a number now cancelled now due to non-attendance.

“That’s not conducive to the full realisation and operation of the Agreement itself.”

Ms Foster met Ireland’s Transport Minister Eamon Ryan, who described the meeting as “very productive”.

The DUP have also been criticised by Opposition parties in Northern Ireland for their failure to attend recent council meetings.

ends