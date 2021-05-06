Milwaukee Bucks edge Washington Wizards despite Russell Westbrook triple-double

Russell Westbrook’s 33rd triple-double of the season was not enough as the Washington Wizards suffered a narrow 135-134 defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Westbrook continued his purple patch with 29 points, 17 assists and 12 rebounds to move to within two of the NBA’s triple-double record of 181.

Jrue Holiday top scored for the Bucks with 29 and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23, but Milwaukee had a well-rounded attack with four starters finishing the match with double figures as they won their fourth in a row.

The Utah Jazz reclaimed top spot in the Western Conference with a dominating 126-94 win over the San Antonio Spurs, who saw their losing streak extended to five.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to score 30 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 24 with the victory – coupled with the Atlanta Hawks seeing off the Phoenix Suns 135-103 – seeing them take the top seed as things stand.

The Denver Nuggets did most of the damage in the first quarter as they outscored the New York Knicks 34-12 on their way to a 113-97 win.

Nikola Jokic had 24 in the first 12 minutes and finished with 32 and Austin Rivers added 25.

Elsewhere, the play-off bound Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 135-115, Ja Morant scored 37 points as the Memphis Grizzlies saw off the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-135 and the Indiana Pacers went down 104-93 to the Sacramento Kings.

Damian Lillard claimed 32 points as the Portland Trail Blazers dominated the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-105 and the Boston Celtics remain in the sixth seed spot in the East after 132-96 triumph over the Orlando Magic.