BT reaches goal of helping millions improve digital skills

BT has reached its goal of helping 10 million people improve their digital skills, five years ahead of schedule, the communications giant has announced.

The company has now increased the target, to reach 25 million people by spring 2026.

The aim is to help people learn new digital skills, such as those required during the lockdown.

BT said the digital divide has been accelerated by the pandemic and has significantly impacted people’s lives at home and work.

Andy Wales, BT’s chief digital impact and sustainability officer, said: “Connectivity is playing a role like never before, whether that’s allowing you to work from home, keeping your kids entertained or staying in touch with friends and loved ones.

“It’s amazing that millions of people are embracing technology to get through this really challenging time.

“Through our digital skills initiative, we are committed to continuing to tackle these problems. That’s why we have set an ambitious new target to help people across the UK develop the skills they need to make the most of life in the digital world.”

BT’s free programme offers a wide range of courses, webinars and advice.