Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 2, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 3-6) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 93 (30%) have seen a rise in rates, 209 (66%) have seen a fall and 13 are unchanged.

Hyndburn in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 98 new cases in the seven days to May 2 – the equivalent of 120.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 71.6 in the seven days to April 25.

Bolton in Greater Manchester has the second highest rate, up from 48.0 to 85.2, with 245 new cases.

Erewash in Derbyshire has the third highest, up from 11.3 to 65.0, with 75 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Erewash (up from 11.3 to 65.0)

Hyndburn (71.6 to 120.9)

Bolton (48.0 to 85.2)

Blackburn with Darwen (36.7 to 54.1)

Sevenoaks (7.5 to 23.2)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 6 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 2; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 2; rate of new cases in the seven days to April 25; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to April 25.

Hyndburn, 120.9, (98), 71.6, (58)

Bolton, 85.2, (245), 48.0, (138)

Erewash, 65.0, (75), 11.3, (13)

North Lincolnshire, 64.4, (111), 73.1, (126)

Selby, 61.8, (56), 107.0, (97)

Barnsley, 60.4, (149), 60.8, (150)

Doncaster, 59.3, (185), 60.6, (189)

Kirklees, 55.3, (243), 70.7, (311)

Wakefield, 54.5, (190), 58.9, (205)

Blackburn with Darwen, 54.1, (81), 36.7, (55)

Bradford, 49.1, (265), 55.8, (301)

South Holland, 48.4, (46), 33.7, (32)

Peterborough, 47.0, (95), 47.5, (96)

Trafford, 46.8, (111), 39.6, (94)

Sheffield, 46.5, (272), 43.1, (252)

Slough, 46.1, (69), 50.8, (76)

Leeds, 43.9, (348), 41.5, (329)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 41.6, (126), 28.4, (86)

Luton, 40.8, (87), 56.8, (121)

Corby, 40.2, (29), 47.1, (34)

Wellingborough, 40.1, (32), 40.1, (32)

Bedford, 39.8, (69), 27.7, (48)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 39.3, (51), 38.5, (50)

Preston, 39.1, (56), 34.2, (49)

Hull, 38.9, (101), 28.9, (75)

Rochdale, 36.0, (80), 29.7, (66)

Leicester, 35.9, (127), 55.3, (196)

Salford, 35.5, (92), 37.1, (96)

Calderdale, 35.5, (75), 25.5, (54)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 35.0, (53), 32.4, (49)

Oxford, 34.1, (52), 23.0, (35)

Ealing, 33.9, (116), 34.8, (119)

Stoke-on-Trent, 33.9, (87), 43.7, (112)

Mansfield, 33.8, (37), 45.7, (50)

Herefordshire, 33.7, (65), 23.3, (45)

Rotherham, 33.5, (89), 49.4, (131)

Sedgemoor, 33.3, (41), 21.1, (26)

Manchester, 32.7, (181), 39.1, (216)

Boston, 31.4, (22), 41.3, (29)

Rugby, 31.2, (34), 47.7, (52)

Hounslow, 30.9, (84), 37.2, (101)

Lancaster, 30.8, (45), 18.5, (27)

Oldham, 29.5, (70), 38.4, (91)

West Berkshire, 29.0, (46), 15.1, (24)

Darlington, 29.0, (31), 27.2, (29)

Watford, 29.0, (28), 24.9, (24)

Chorley, 28.8, (34), 36.4, (43)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 28.7, (98), 30.8, (105)

Harrow, 28.7, (72), 37.4, (94)

Swindon, 28.4, (63), 32.9, (73)

Daventry, 27.9, (24), 14.0, (12)

Cambridge, 27.2, (34), 52.9, (66)

Kensington and Chelsea, 26.9, (42), 28.8, (45)

Kettering, 26.5, (27), 37.3, (38)

Charnwood, 25.8, (48), 18.8, (35)

Sefton, 25.7, (71), 20.6, (57)

Middlesbrough, 25.5, (36), 24.1, (34)

County Durham, 25.3, (134), 26.2, (139)

West Suffolk, 25.1, (45), 25.1, (45)

Rutland, 25.0, (10), 25.0, (10)

Southampton, 24.9, (63), 28.1, (71)

Burnley, 24.7, (22), 24.7, (22)

Reading, 24.7, (40), 26.6, (43)

Bury, 24.6, (47), 23.0, (44)

South Kesteven, 24.6, (35), 13.3, (19)

Oadby and Wigston, 24.6, (14), 17.5, (10)

Fenland, 24.5, (25), 44.2, (45)

Harborough, 24.5, (23), 26.7, (25)

Hillingdon, 24.4, (75), 35.8, (110)

West Lindsey, 24.0, (23), 22.0, (21)

Warrington, 23.8, (50), 21.0, (44)

Wigan, 23.7, (78), 21.0, (69)

Nottingham, 23.7, (79), 28.2, (94)

Brent, 23.7, (78), 37.3, (123)

Ryedale, 23.5, (13), 12.6, (7)

Walsall, 23.5, (67), 22.8, (65)

Sandwell, 23.4, (77), 31.1, (102)

South Northamptonshire, 23.3, (22), 11.6, (11)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 23.2, (43), 24.8, (46)

Sevenoaks, 23.2, (28), 7.5, (9)

Coventry, 22.9, (85), 23.4, (87)

Ipswich, 22.6, (31), 27.8, (38)

Westminster, 22.6, (59), 35.6, (93)

South Ribble, 22.6, (25), 19.0, (21)

Stockton-on-Tees, 22.3, (44), 26.3, (52)

Waverley, 22.2, (28), 30.1, (38)

Lincoln, 22.2, (22), 19.1, (19)

Bassetlaw, 22.1, (26), 42.6, (50)

Norwich, 22.1, (31), 14.9, (21)

Telford and Wrekin, 21.7, (39), 26.7, (48)

High Peak, 21.6, (20), 12.9, (12)

Aylesbury Vale, 21.6, (43), 24.1, (48)

Richmond upon Thames, 21.2, (42), 19.2, (38)

Tameside, 21.2, (48), 30.9, (70)

Stockport, 21.1, (62), 25.9, (76)

Warwick, 20.9, (30), 12.5, (18)

Central Bedfordshire, 20.8, (60), 18.7, (54)

Blaby, 20.7, (21), 29.5, (30)

Vale of White Horse, 20.6, (28), 17.6, (24)

North Kesteven, 20.5, (24), 23.1, (27)

Wyre, 20.5, (23), 10.7, (12)

Northampton, 20.5, (46), 34.3, (77)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 20.5, (31), 30.4, (46)

Adur, 20.2, (13), 15.6, (10)

South Norfolk, 19.9, (28), 12.8, (18)

Merton, 19.9, (41), 23.2, (48)

South Hams, 19.5, (17), 9.2, (8)

Harlow, 19.5, (17), 17.2, (15)

Dover, 19.5, (23), 15.2, (18)

Guildford, 19.5, (29), 20.1, (30)

Hastings, 19.4, (18), 9.7, (9)

Three Rivers, 19.3, (18), 24.6, (23)

East Suffolk, 19.2, (48), 26.1, (65)

Hartlepool, 19.2, (18), 35.2, (33)

East Staffordshire, 19.2, (23), 22.5, (27)

Derby, 19.0, (49), 19.8, (51)

Spelthorne, 19.0, (19), 18.0, (18)

Chichester, 19.0, (23), 16.5, (20)

Shropshire, 18.9, (61), 15.5, (50)

Arun, 18.7, (30), 16.2, (26)

North Warwickshire, 18.4, (12), 9.2, (6)

East Lindsey, 18.3, (26), 19.8, (28)

Test Valley, 18.2, (23), 25.4, (32)

Stevenage, 18.2, (16), 22.8, (20)

Rossendale, 18.2, (13), 18.2, (13)

South Staffordshire, 17.8, (20), 15.1, (17)

Worcester, 17.8, (18), 15.8, (16)

Wycombe, 17.8, (31), 24.6, (43)

Chiltern, 17.7, (17), 26.1, (25)

Cheshire East, 17.7, (68), 18.5, (71)

Redditch, 17.6, (15), 19.9, (17)

York, 17.6, (37), 23.3, (49)

Elmbridge, 17.5, (24), 23.4, (32)

Craven, 17.5, (10), 42.0, (24)

Harrogate, 17.4, (28), 11.8, (19)

Bolsover, 17.4, (14), 23.6, (19)

Pendle, 17.4, (16), 30.4, (28)

Croydon, 17.3, (67), 18.9, (73)

Bracknell Forest, 17.1, (21), 17.1, (21)

Solihull, 17.1, (37), 14.3, (31)

Redbridge, 17.0, (52), 26.5, (81)

Tandridge, 17.0, (15), 21.6, (19)

Greenwich, 17.0, (49), 18.4, (53)

Barking and Dagenham, 16.9, (36), 21.1, (45)

Huntingdonshire, 16.9, (30), 16.3, (29)

Gravesham, 16.8, (18), 29.9, (32)

Chelmsford, 16.8, (30), 12.3, (22)

Reigate and Banstead, 16.8, (25), 11.4, (17)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 16.8, (19), 23.0, (26)

Dudley, 16.8, (54), 17.1, (55)

South Derbyshire, 16.8, (18), 20.5, (22)

Tower Hamlets, 16.6, (54), 32.0, (104)

Northumberland, 16.4, (53), 13.0, (42)

North West Leicestershire, 16.4, (17), 19.3, (20)

North Tyneside, 16.4, (34), 21.2, (44)

Newark and Sherwood, 16.3, (20), 22.9, (28)

Wolverhampton, 16.3, (43), 23.5, (62)

Halton, 16.2, (21), 15.5, (20)

Hackney and City of London, 16.2, (47), 20.6, (60)

Newham, 16.1, (57), 26.9, (95)

Southwark, 16.0, (51), 18.5, (59)

Cherwell, 15.9, (24), 17.3, (26)

East Northamptonshire, 15.9, (15), 23.3, (22)

Broxtowe, 15.8, (18), 7.9, (9)

North East Derbyshire, 15.8, (16), 29.6, (30)

Birmingham, 15.8, (180), 24.2, (276)

Breckland, 15.7, (22), 15.7, (22)

Tamworth, 15.6, (12), 19.6, (15)

Plymouth, 15.6, (41), 16.4, (43)

Haringey, 15.6, (42), 13.8, (37)

Dacorum, 15.5, (24), 33.6, (52)

Bromley, 15.3, (51), 14.4, (48)

Exeter, 15.2, (20), 13.7, (18)

Wokingham, 15.2, (26), 25.1, (43)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 15.2, (60), 13.4, (53)

Dartford, 15.1, (17), 16.0, (18)

Sutton, 15.0, (31), 21.8, (45)

Wiltshire, 15.0, (75), 15.4, (77)

Bexley, 14.9, (37), 16.9, (42)

Basingstoke and Deane, 14.7, (26), 14.2, (25)

Mid Devon, 14.6, (12), 20.7, (17)

Maidstone, 14.5, (25), 11.1, (19)

Waltham Forest, 14.4, (40), 17.7, (49)

Lambeth, 14.4, (47), 15.9, (52)

North Devon, 14.4, (14), 11.3, (11)

Sunderland, 14.4, (40), 17.6, (49)

Blackpool, 14.3, (20), 12.2, (17)

Wandsworth, 14.3, (47), 29.7, (98)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 14.2, (14), 20.3, (20)

Hambleton, 14.2, (13), 10.9, (10)

Thanet, 14.1, (20), 23.3, (33)

Kingston upon Thames, 14.1, (25), 23.1, (41)

Islington, 14.0, (34), 14.0, (34)

South Tyneside, 13.9, (21), 21.2, (32)

Barnet, 13.9, (55), 22.2, (88)

Scarborough, 13.8, (15), 23.9, (26)

Thurrock, 13.8, (24), 15.5, (27)

Mid Suffolk, 13.5, (14), 19.3, (20)

South Oxfordshire, 13.4, (19), 11.3, (16)

Gateshead, 13.4, (27), 17.8, (36)

East Cambridgeshire, 13.4, (12), 17.8, (16)

Hertsmere, 13.3, (14), 13.3, (14)

Swale, 13.3, (20), 12.0, (18)

Canterbury, 13.3, (22), 18.7, (31)

West Lancashire, 13.1, (15), 14.0, (16)

East Hampshire, 13.1, (16), 16.4, (20)

Lewisham, 13.1, (40), 14.7, (45)

Portsmouth, 13.0, (28), 14.0, (30)

Milton Keynes, 13.0, (35), 22.3, (60)

Gosport, 13.0, (11), 17.7, (15)

Enfield, 12.9, (43), 19.2, (64)

South Bucks, 12.8, (9), 22.8, (16)

North East Lincolnshire, 12.5, (20), 20.1, (32)

Stroud, 12.5, (15), 13.3, (16)

Crawley, 12.5, (14), 13.3, (15)

Braintree, 12.5, (19), 10.5, (16)

Redcar and Cleveland, 12.4, (17), 15.3, (21)

South Lakeland, 12.4, (13), 14.3, (15)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 12.4, (16), 14.7, (19)

Broxbourne, 12.3, (12), 7.2, (7)

Stratford-on-Avon, 12.3, (16), 13.1, (17)

Great Yarmouth, 12.1, (12), 19.1, (19)

North Hertfordshire, 12.0, (16), 19.5, (26)

Eastleigh, 12.0, (16), 10.5, (14)

Knowsley, 11.9, (18), 13.3, (20)

Woking, 11.9, (12), 17.9, (18)

Worthing, 11.8, (13), 12.7, (14)

Camden, 11.5, (31), 23.0, (62)

St Albans, 11.5, (17), 9.4, (14)

Rother, 11.4, (11), 9.4, (9)

Welwyn Hatfield, 11.4, (14), 20.3, (25)

Brighton and Hove, 11.3, (33), 18.2, (53)

Hart, 11.3, (11), 22.7, (22)

Winchester, 11.2, (14), 12.8, (16)

Runnymede, 11.2, (10), 19.0, (17)

Teignbridge, 11.2, (15), 7.5, (10)

North Somerset, 11.2, (24), 17.7, (38)

Cotswold, 11.1, (10), 17.8, (16)

Cheshire West and Chester, 11.1, (38), 11.4, (39)

Gedling, 11.0, (13), 10.2, (12)

Stafford, 10.9, (15), 16.8, (23)

Tendring, 10.9, (16), 14.3, (21)

Cannock Chase, 10.9, (11), 12.9, (13)

Wirral, 10.8, (35), 13.3, (43)

South Cambridgeshire, 10.7, (17), 23.9, (38)

Bristol, 10.6, (49), 20.3, (94)

Chesterfield, 10.5, (11), 10.5, (11)

Forest of Dean, 10.4, (9), 5.8, (5)

Bath and North East Somerset, 10.3, (20), 11.9, (23)

Mole Valley, 10.3, (9), 12.6, (11)

Havant, 10.3, (13), 18.2, (23)

East Devon, 10.3, (15), 9.6, (14)

Torridge, 10.3, (7), 8.8, (6)

Malvern Hills, 10.2, (8), 14.0, (11)

Ashfield, 10.2, (13), 17.2, (22)

Basildon, 10.1, (19), 12.8, (24)

Surrey Heath, 10.1, (9), 6.7, (6)

Medway, 10.1, (28), 13.6, (38)

Havering, 10.0, (26), 16.6, (43)

East Hertfordshire, 10.0, (15), 12.7, (19)

Bromsgrove, 10.0, (10), 12.0, (12)

West Oxfordshire, 9.9, (11), 9.0, (10)

Epsom and Ewell, 9.9, (8), 23.6, (19)

Uttlesford, 9.9, (9), 14.2, (13)

Ribble Valley, 9.9, (6), 13.1, (8)

Babergh, 9.8, (9), 7.6, (7)

Melton, 9.8, (5), 11.7, (6)

Rushmoor, 9.5, (9), 11.6, (11)

Richmondshire, 9.3, (5), 22.3, (12)

Wealden, 9.3, (15), 16.7, (27)

Southend-on-Sea, 9.3, (17), 12.6, (23)

Colchester, 9.2, (18), 12.8, (25)

Isle of Wight, 9.2, (13), 13.4, (19)

South Gloucestershire, 9.1, (26), 20.3, (58)

Tonbridge and Malling, 9.1, (12), 15.1, (20)

Somerset West and Taunton, 9.0, (14), 12.9, (20)

Barrow-in-Furness, 8.9, (6), 8.9, (6)

South Somerset, 8.9, (15), 11.9, (20)

Folkestone and Hythe, 8.8, (10), 7.1, (8)

Dorset, 8.7, (33), 9.8, (37)

Fareham, 8.6, (10), 18.1, (21)

Lichfield, 8.6, (9), 13.4, (14)

Amber Valley, 8.6, (11), 12.5, (16)

Tunbridge Wells, 8.4, (10), 17.7, (21)

Tewkesbury, 8.4, (8), 12.6, (12)

Rushcliffe, 8.4, (10), 14.3, (17)

Epping Forest, 8.4, (11), 11.4, (15)

New Forest, 8.3, (15), 13.3, (24)

St. Helens, 8.3, (15), 14.4, (26)

Liverpool, 8.0, (40), 12.9, (64)

Mid Sussex, 7.9, (12), 14.6, (22)

Gloucester, 7.7, (10), 21.7, (28)

Ashford, 7.7, (10), 19.2, (25)

Torbay, 7.3, (10), 8.1, (11)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 7.2, (41), 9.6, (55)

West Devon, 7.2, (4), 7.2, (4)

Derbyshire Dales, 6.9, (5), 19.4, (14)

Cheltenham, 6.9, (8), 8.6, (10)

Rochford, 6.9, (6), 10.3, (9)

Lewes, 6.8, (7), 12.6, (13)

Eastbourne, 6.7, (7), 6.7, (7)

Carlisle, 6.4, (7), 8.3, (9)

Horsham, 6.3, (9), 16.0, (23)

Broadland, 6.1, (8), 16.1, (21)

Wyre Forest, 5.9, (6), 22.7, (23)

North Norfolk, 5.7, (6), 18.1, (19)

Brentwood, 5.2, (4), 18.2, (14)

Fylde, 5.0, (4), 8.7, (7)

Maldon, 4.6, (3), 1.5, (1)

Castle Point, 4.4, (4), 11.1, (10)

Copeland, 4.4, (3), 13.2, (9)

Mendip, 4.3, (5), 19.0, (22)

Eden, 3.8, (2), 13.1, (7)

Wychavon, 3.1, (4), 11.6, (15)

Allerdale, 2.0, (2), 9.2, (9)