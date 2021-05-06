Charity offers £10,000 reward in bid to catch PCSO’s killer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A £10,000 reward is being offered for anonymous information leading to the conviction of the killer of PCSO Julia James.

The popular community support officer was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on Tuesday April 27.

Kent Police are investigating but have yet to identify any suspects or establish a motive for the 53-year-old’s murder.

We are broadening our search as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of PCSO Julia Jones next to Akholt Wood in #Snowdown on Tuesday 27 April 2021. Visit this link for more information – https://t.co/Xq1uVW6bE7 pic.twitter.com/Ks9WW0DVs0 — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) May 6, 2021

The force said on Thursday that it was broadening the search area to include “a number of other locations” in addition to the woodland where she was found.

Crimestoppers are offering a reward of up to £10,000 for anonymous information that leads to her killer being convicted.

The crime-fighting charity’s director of operations, Mick Duthie, said: “Julia’s life has mercilessly been taken away.

“If you know who was involved, please remember our charity’s unique service guaranteeing your anonymity is here for you.

“By contacting us, you can help – anonymously – to have the person behind Julia’s murder face up to the consequences of their violent actions and you may even prevent someone else from coming to harm.”

The reward will only be made available to those who pass information directly to Crimestoppers.

We’re launching an appeal for anonymous info in the hunt for the person responsible for the murder of 53-year-old PCSO #JuliaJames. Please speak up, 100% anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or click to find out more. https://t.co/kuJnCTNPCY pic.twitter.com/X9JWo24gf2 — Crimestoppers (@CrimestoppersUK) May 6, 2021

Ms James, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

On Wednesday, police issued an image of the PCSO in the clothes she was wearing before she was killed.

The picture shows Ms James walking her Jack Russell, Toby, while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark Wellington-style brown boots.

Police said it was the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on the day she died.

A new photo of Julia James has been released as we continue to investigate her death. We'd also like to hear from anyone who was within the red lines of this map on 27 April between 1pm and 4.30pm Anyone with info is asked to call us on 0800 0514 526.https://t.co/HHNwlCKncZ pic.twitter.com/ARsnGAaizM — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) May 5, 2021

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said the public had provided hundreds of pieces of information to investigators, but would not comment specifically on one report that she may have been followed the day before she was murdered.

He told journalists the force still has no idea what the motive for her murder was, and no suspect.

Mr Richards told reporters at Folkestone police station on Wednesday: “I do not know the motive of this attack.

“I do not know if it’s somebody she knew.

“I do not know if it’s a stranger attack, of course that possibility is particularly frightening to local residents.”

Officers from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate have also released images of part of the crime scene, about which they are keen to receive more information.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who was within the area defined by the red lines in the map on Tuesday April 27 between 1pm and 4.30pm.

Police want to speak to anyone who was within the area defined by the red lines on April 27 (Kent Police/PA)

That area is contained by boundaries of the pathways of Spinney Lane to the north, Aylesham Road to the east, Holt Street to the south and Pond Lane to the west.

Anyone with information regarding Ms James’s murder can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111 or via its website.