Kellogg’s offers staff Friday afternoons off to ‘switch off’ from work

Workers at cereal firm Kellogg’s are being encouraged to take Friday afternoons off as part of a scheme to help them “switch off” during the summer.

Between May and September the company is offering office-based staff the chance to finish work at noon on a Friday, and field sales teams can take half a day on a weekday, provided they have completed a full week’s hours.

Kellogg’s UK employs almost 380 people at its office in MediaCityUK, Salford, and has a further 50 in its field sales team.

MediaCity in Salford (Peter Byrne/PA)

It has launched other initiatives to support employees’ mental and physical wellbeing while working virtually, including “meeting-free” Friday afternoons and an extra day’s annual leave.

Chris Silcock, head of Kellogg’s UK, said: “At Kellogg, we have a long history of offering flexible working and the past year has shown us how crucial that really is.

“We introduced summer hours 18 years ago but I believe after the last 12 months, this year it’s more important than ever before.

“Our colleagues’ wellbeing is one of our main priorities and we hope that offering Friday afternoons off as part of our summer hours scheme will allow people to switch off and take that time to do something they really enjoy – whether that’s reconnecting with friends, picking up a hobby or simply unwinding.”