Suspect arrested after workers held hostage at Minnesota bank

A man accused of holding five employees hostage at a Minnesota bank following a dispute has been captured and arrested after a stand-off, police said.

No-one was physically injured at the Wells Fargo branch in St Cloud, police chief Blair Anderson said.

The branch manager called police just around 1.45pm on Thursday because he was concerned about the safety of those inside the bank during the dispute, Mr Anderson told reporters.

SWAT personnel assisted hostages in making it to safety (Dave Schwarz/St Cloud Times/AP)

The suspect, Ray Reco McNeary, 35, was said to have been disgruntled about a prior transaction.

Mr Anderson said many people had already run out of the bank by the time officers arrived, but five employees were held hostage.

“I can tell you that some employees were released by the suspect, and some flat out ran for the door,” the police chief added.

“The last hostage that was being held took his chance and made a run for the door.”

Mr Anderson said that is when tactical units from the police department and FBI ran in and took the suspect into custody without incident.

A crowd gathered across the street from the incident as it unfolded (Dave Schwarz/St Cloud Times/AP)

The chief said McNeary had asked police to call the FBI, and the federal agency was called and responded to the scene.

McNeary was known to authorities before Thursday’s hostage situation.

“We have had numerous contacts with this individual dating back at least a decade, including violent crime,” Mr Anderson said.

It was unclear whether the suspect was armed during the hostage situation. The chief said investigators were continuing to sweep the bank for evidence.

McNeary was booked into the Stearns County Jail.

“We recognize this is a traumatic moment for the community and our colleagues,” Wells Fargo said in a statement.

Company spokesperson Staci Schiller said bank officials are cooperating with local law enforcement and will do whatever they can to assist the authorities.