Japan extends state of emergency in Tokyo

Japan has extended its state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until the end of May.

It comes as the country shows social and political strains with coronavirus spreading ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks.

Tokyo has logged 907 new cases of coronavirus infection, up sharply from 635 when the state of emergency began in the capital last month.

It is far above the target of 100 that some health experts recommend.

Most Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics during a pandemic, while the government seems determined to hold the event.

However, people are growing impatient and less co-operative with restrictions, which could make the measures less effective.

The president of the Tokyo Olympics organising committee, Seiko Hashimoto, said a possible mid-May visit by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has become more difficult because of the extension of the emergency.

The postponed Olympics from last year are scheduled to held from July 23 to August 8.