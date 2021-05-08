Man arrested in connection with murder of PCSO Julia James

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the murder of PCSO Julia James.

Ms James, a popular community support officer, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 53-year-old died from significant head injuries.

Kent Police have said a man in his 20s from the Canterbury area was arrested at 9.30pm on Friday.

The force confirmed the man is a British national.

A search is taking place at a property in Sunshine Corner Avenue, Aylesham, which is linked to enquiries being made in relation to the murder, police have said.

Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards, from Kent Police, said: “We continue to urge anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

PCSO Julia James died from ‘significant head injuries’ (Kent Police/PA)

“If you were in the Snowdown area between 1pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday 27 April, please contact us.

“This includes anyone local who may have seen something out of place at the time, or who came across someone who made them feel uneasy – such as feeling compelled to cross the road or change the route they were walking.”

Kent Police said on Thursday that the search area was being broadened to include “a number of other locations” in addition to the woodland where she was found.

Ms James was found dead on April 27 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms James, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.

On Wednesday, police issued an image of her in the clothes she was wearing before she was killed.

The picture shows Ms James walking her Jack Russell, Toby, while wearing a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark Wellington-style brown boots.

Police said it was the same clothing, apart from the gloves, which she wore on the day she died.

PCSO James’s son Patrick looks at floral tributes left near her family home in Snowdown (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said one if its national senior investigating officer advisors (NSIOA) was leading a team of officers from the agency’s Major Crime Investigative Support unit (MCIS), who are providing advice and guidance, as well as access to a number of specialists, to Kent Police.

The NCA said its support included a national family liaison advisor, national interview advisor (witnesses and suspects), digital media advisor, geographical and behavioural profiling, a forensic clinical psychologist and national injuries specialist.

NSIOA Noel McHugh, from the MCIS, said: “While we cannot go into any further detail in order to protect the investigation, I hope outlining the breadth of our work illustrates our commitment to seeking justice for Julia.”