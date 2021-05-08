Tottenham’s Champions League hopes dented after defeat at Leeds

Leeds dented Tottenham’s Champions League ambitions with a 3-1 win at Elland Road.

Stuart Dallas put the home side ahead from close range in the 13th minute, but Son Heung-min soon pulled Spurs level before Harry Kane saw a goal ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side, though, were back in front just ahead of half-time when Patrick Bamford ended his recent goal drought, with England boss Gareth Southgate watching on from the stands.

After another Kane goal was flagged offside and the England captain’s free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar before Leeds substitute Rodrigo wrapped up the points when he struck with six minutes left.

A first Premier League defeat under interim boss Ryan Mason leaves Spurs in sixth, while Leeds climb back into the top half of the table.

Christian Benteke marked his 100th Premier League start for Crystal Palace with a goal inside the opening two minutes of a 2-0 victory at bottom club Sheffield United.

Christian Benteke’s stroke of good fortune gave Crystal Palace an early lead at Bramall Lane (Alex Livesey/PA)

The Belgium forward met a cross from Eberechi Eze, which went in after coming off Blades defender George Baldock.

United, who have already been relegated, missed the chance to draw level early in the second half when John Egan fired over following a corner.

Benteke was denied a second goal just before the hour when his shot was touched onto the post by Blades goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

With two minutes left, Eze made sure of the points when he scored after a solo run, again via the aid of a deflection, as Roy Hodgson’s men ended a run of three straight league defeats to move onto 41 points.