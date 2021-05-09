Seven dead including gunman at Colorado birthday party shooting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A gunman opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado, shooting dead six adults before killing himself, police said.

The shooting happened just after midnight in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.

Officers arrived at a trailer to find six dead adults and a man with serious injuries who died later at a hospital, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

To our community- Here is the latest information on this morning's homicides, to include what we know so far, a message from Chief Niski, & more. We are still early in this investigation. As more info becomes available, we will release as appropriate.https://t.co/TiGWnX3dUc — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 9, 2021

The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children.

He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack were not hurt and were placed with relatives.

The birthday party was for one of the people killed, police said.

Police on Sunday had not released the identities of the shooter or victims. Authorities say a motive was not immediately known.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It was Colorado’s worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating,” Gov Jared Polis said, “especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.”

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado’s second-biggest city after Denver.

In 2015, a man shot three people to death at random before dying in a shootout with police in Colorado Springs on Halloween.

Less than a month later, a man killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city.