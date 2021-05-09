Real Madrid leave it late to snatch draw against Sevilla

Real Madrid missed the chance to move level on points with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid but rescued a 2-2 draw in the fourth minute of added time against Sevilla.

The goalless draw between Atletico and Barcelona on Saturday gave Zinedine Zidane’s an opportunity to capitalise but they fell behind at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano to Fernando’s 22nd-minute goal as Sevilla looked to boost their own slim title hopes.

Marco Asensio levelled matters midway through the second half and although former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic’s 78th-minute penalty put Sevilla ahead once more, Toni Kroos’ shot was deflected deep into stoppage time – with Eden Hazard appearing to get the final touch in front of defender Diego Carlos.

The result leaves both Barcelona and Real two points behind Atletico, while Sevilla are six adrift, with three fixtures remaining.

Real were seeking to bounce back from their Champions League elimination at the hands of Chelsea in midweek and Zidane shuffled his pack by drafting in Alvaro Odriozola, Marcelo and Federico Valverde to the starting line-up.

It was Odriozola who provided the cross for Karim Benzema to head home but the full-back had drifted offside before providing the assist as Sevilla were given an early let-off, one they took advantage of as they opened the scoring 10 minutes later.

Rakitic headed a cross into the path of Fernando, who held his composure, taking a touch before drilling a low left-foot shot beyond Thibaut Courtois.

🎙️ Zidane: "I’m happy with how we played. We deserved more. Our second half was spectacular. It took us a while to get into the match, but the second half was very very good."#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/V3XCpV92bG — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 9, 2021

Sevilla were content to sit back and invite pressure but Real were gradually upping the tempo, with Vinicius Junior missing a gilt-edged opportunity from close range before Asensio levelled within a minute of being brought on.

The winger side-footed first-time beyond Bono at the Sevilla goalkeeper’s near post in the 67th minute after being teed up on the right-hand side of the area by a clever through-ball from Kroos.

Sevilla were more of an attacking force after the equaliser and 11 minutes later they were awarded a penalty when Eder Militao handled in the area. Rakitic made no mistake from 12 yards, sending Courtois the wrong way.

But an enthralling fixture had one more twist as Kroos’ strike seemed to take a decisive final touch off the boot of substitute Hazard as both sides settled for a point apiece.