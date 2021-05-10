What the papers say – May 10

The nation’s papers are led by Sir Keir Starmer’s reshuffle of the Labour Party and the expected further easing of coronavirus restrictions.
The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph and i report on the Labour leader sacking his shadow chancellor and chief whip as part of an overhaul following the party’s poor performance in the local elections.
The Independent says Rachel Reeves has replaced Anneliese Dodds as shadow chancellor in a bid to “inject renewed vigour” into the party.
Meanwhile, the Financial Times, Daily Express and Daily Mail lead with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s expected announcement of hugs with family and friends and indoor socialising being allowed under a further easing of Covid restrictions.
The story also features on the Daily Mirror and Metro, with both papers carrying the headline “Darling Hugs of May”.
Elsewhere, The Times reports a dramatic overhaul of the planning system will be included in Tuesday’s Queen’s Speech.
And the Daily Star says climate change is threatening to wipe out tea plantations.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Courier
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe