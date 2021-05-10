Juventus warned over Serie A future if they remain part of European Super League

Juventus have been warned they face expulsion from Serie A if they persist in their association with the European Super League.

Only last week the three remaining clubs – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juve – defended their controversial plans in the face of what they called “threats” from UEFA.

The Premier League’s rebel six clubs of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal, along with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, all withdrew from the breakaway Super League following outrage from fans and pressure from their respective leagues and governing bodies.

UEFA has approved reintegration measures for nine clubs involved in the so-called ‘Super League’. The matter of the other clubs involved in the so-called "Super League" will be referred to UEFA disciplinary bodies. Full story: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) May 7, 2021

The remaining trio continue to be committed to the project, but 36-time Serie A champions Juve are coming under increasing pressure to withdraw.

“The rules are clear. If Juventus is still part of the Super League when it enters next season, it can’t participate in Serie A,” Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina told Naples radio station Kiss Kiss.

“I would be sorry for the fans but rules are rules and they apply to everyone.”

In another interview with Radio Rai, Gravina added: “The rules foresee the non-participation in our championship if the principles established by the federation and UEFA are not accepted.

“We are all a bit tired of this tug-of-war between UEFA and these three clubs. I hope this dispute can be resolved as soon as possible. I hope to be able to mediate between Juventus and UEFA.

“It’s not good for international football, Italian football, Juventus. We have already said that the football association respects the rules.”