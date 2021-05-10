Man due in court charged with murdering PCSO Julia James

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is due to appear in court charged with murdering PCSO Julia James.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

Callum Wheeler, from Aylesham, was arrested on Friday and charged on Monday.

The 21-year-old is due to appear by videolink at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Ms James, described as “fiercely loyal” by her family, died from serious head injuries while out walking her dog.